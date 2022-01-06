Food Prices Increase 4 Per Cent In 2021

“The cost of food in 2021 increased 4 per cent, just one of many areas that’s hitting hard working Kiwi battlers in the pocket,” says ACT’s Associate Finance spokesperson Damien Smith.

“The holiday season has been hard on Kiwi families. The price of just about everything is up. Inflation is at 4.9 per cent. Petrol is up, rents are up and food is up.

“Inflation is forecast to reach 5.1 per cent according to Treasury, according to others – including the Reserve Bank it could be even higher.

“According to statistics New Zealand food prices were up 4 per cent for the year to November.

“The Government needs to stop messing with the economy, New Zealand now needs sensible economic management. The days of easy money printing are over.

“It should ditch its avalanche of damaging regulations such as those on farmers, the Zero Carbon Act, and so-called Fair Pay agreements. Instead, it should be asking how to create the conditions for prosperity.

“The Government should be trying to make life easier for New Zealander's but under its watch, the cost of living seen a record increase.

“It all adds up and middle New Zealand is taking a hammering. Families have to budget and manage their costs; why isn't this Government doing the same and reducing taxes.

“Everything this Labour Government does is either about taxing and redistributing or dividing us against each other. There is a better way, as ACT has shown with our alternative budget.

“We would cut the 30 percent marginal tax rate to 17.5 percent. We will reverse the 39 percent tax rate and we will reverse the Government’s interest deductibility change.

"Under our plan the average earner would get between $1286 and $2107 in their pocket a year from tax cuts.

“ACT will continue to fight for middle New Zealand, the battlers being squeezed from every direction by this Government.”

