Road Tax On Marine Fuel Should Be Scrapped

Saturday, 8 January 2022, 8:07 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The ACT Party is calling on the Government to scrap road taxes on marine fuel,” says ACT’s Transport spokesperson Simon Court.

“Kiwi boaties are currently paying $1.28 cents per litre in taxes, most of that revenue goes into the National Land Transport Fund. In Auckland it’s even more at $1.38 cents. The problem is most of this fund goes towards road and rail projects.

“ACT believes that Kiwi boaties deserve a fair go. They should have access to a simple web-based system to submit receipts and claim back the petrol tax used in boats, jet-skis and other watercraft.

“Unclaimed funds will be used to ensure all existing water-safety programmes continue to be funded.

“Currently around 0.1 percent of the $5 billion in road user charges goes to Maritime New Zealand. Maritime NZ then provides grants of approximately $880,000 to various councils, water sports organisations (such as Waka Ama and Paddle Boarding NZ). These grants are a token contribution compared with the petrol taxes paid by marine users.

“Other off-road users, including the commercial fishing, agriculture and construction sectors, are eligible for a refund, but recreational boaties miss out.

“Labour loves to tax New Zealanders. We say this tax is unfair and Labour should do the right thing and cut boaties some slack.”

