Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

The Curious Case Of The RAT In The Pharmacy

Wednesday, 12 January 2022, 6:14 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“I’d never normally bring a politician’s partner into politics, but everyone should break a rule from time to time, and I want to commend Clark Gayford for advocating Rapid Antigen Tests. If only he knew someone in the Government who could lift its silly restrictions” says ACT Leader David Seymour

Clark Gayford has been reported as allegedly telling a pharmacist they should sell Rapid Antigen Tests for his friend because the rules had changed, but they hadn’t.

“I first said on the second of June that the Government should lift the ban on New Zealanders importing and using Rapid Antigen Tests. Good ideas always prevail in the end, and now even Clark Gayford has been caught strongly advocating for more access to Rapid Antigen tests.

“The world is already facing a massive supply crunch for Rapid Antigen Tests, but no other country faces such severe restrictions on importing the tests from its own Government. With omicron on the horizon, the restrictions should be lifted immediately.

“The Threaputic Good Authority (TGA) in Australia has authorised 65 types of test, and they have a shortage. We are hamstrung by the doctrinaire Medsafe ‘letting’ New Zealanders only have four types under limited conditions.

“The Government should take Clark Gayford’s lead and remove the silly restrictions on Rapid Antigen Tests tomorrow. It is the right policy, and now the Prime Minister has every reason to follow it.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Global War Against Plastics


Compared to Covid and climate change, the threat from plastics seems like a low rent version of planetary disaster. Can that plastic bottle, this fast food plastic knife and fork, and the plastic packaging wrapped around everything from supermarket fruit to toys to consumer durables really be omens of the apocalypse? Unfortunately, yes. The threat that plastics pose to the oceans alone is immense...
More>>



 
 

Government: Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To Make Drinking Water Safer
Associate Minister for the Environment Kiri Allan is urging all New Zealanders to give feedback on proposed changes aimed at making drinking water safer. “The current regulations are not fit for purpose and don’t offer enough protection, particularly for those whose water comes from smaller supplies... More>>

National: MIQ Failures Create Mayhem And Distress For Families With Visas
The Government has cruelly chosen not to fix known problems in the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) online booking system that are keeping families from reuniting says National’s Spokesperson for Immigration, Erica Stanford... More>>


Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 