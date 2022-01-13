Parliament

Gang Numbers Up 2,671 In A Year

Thursday, 13 January 2022, 9:58 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“There are a staggering 2,671 more gang members on the streets of New Zealand in the past year – a sign our gang problem is completely out of control,” says ACT’s Justice spokesperson Nicole McKee.

“A 50 per cent increase is incomprehensible. While some of these thugs have been deported from Australia, this is largely a homegrown issue and it’s growing rapidly under a soft on crime Labour Government.

“Reports of gun crime, violence and gangs taking over the streets are all too prevalent.

“This is why we need ACT’s Gang Injunction Orders.

“Gang Injunction Orders would allow the Police to apply to the Courts for an injunction against an individual on the National Gang List.

“The injunction order could then be used to prohibit bad behaviours including being in a particular location or associating with particular people. It could also be used to require positive actions, like attending rehabilitation.

“Gangs are responsible for harm and chaos across the country, they peddle drugs, are violent and intimidating. They cause misery in our communities.

“This is a failure of one of the core duties of government, to keep New Zealanders safe.

“ACT’s plan would take back control from the gangs and deploy an innovative policy to make New Zealand a safer place. As a country we deserve better.”

