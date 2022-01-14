Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Credit Madness Inquiry Must Be Open And Transparent

Friday, 14 January 2022, 7:53 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

Reports that Commerce Minister David Clark has asked the Council of Financial Regulators to inquire into December's changes to the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act is welcome news, but the inquiry must be real,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“I continue to hear about people turned down or credit for bizarre reasons. Today I heard of someone who missed out on credit for spending too much on their cat, another because their kids shared a room. This madness must be taken seriously by the Minister and not kissed off with a weak inquiry.

“So far there has been no official announcement, only reported statements. David Clark needs to say how the inquiry will be conducted, who will be asked to submit, and when it will be complete.

“I wrote to the Finance and Expenditure Committee on the Fifth of January, asking that Parliament conduct its own review. David Clark was copied on that letter and could easily lift out the terms of reference proposed there.

“They were:

I suggest the Committee might like to initiative an inquiry into the operation of the Consumer Credit Contracts Act since the latest amendments commenced on December 2nd… it should not rely on the officials who advised on the Committee in 2019, it should seek testimony from industry practitioners.

It might ask:

  • What have been the costs and benefits of the provisions, particularly those in Clauses 10 and 11 of the Bill as introduced, of the Credit Contracts Legislation Bill, and Regulations made under the Act that came into effect on December 1, 2021?
  • Is the coverage of lenders in the bill too wide for the stated purpose of “ongoing issues in the credit market and significant harm to vulnerable consumers from problem debt.”
  • How could the legislation or regulations be amended to ensure administration and compliance costs are minimised while achieving the stated aims of the legislation as introduced?

“David Clark needs to realise this issue is serious and will not go away. As the madness spreads, he needs to take responsibility. I will keep pushing for the Finance and Expenditure Committee to address this issue if the Minister does not set out the details of a serious inquiry.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Global War Against Plastics


Compared to Covid and climate change, the threat from plastics seems like a low rent version of planetary disaster. Can that plastic bottle, this fast food plastic knife and fork, and the plastic packaging wrapped around everything from supermarket fruit to toys to consumer durables really be omens of the apocalypse? Unfortunately, yes. The threat that plastics pose to the oceans alone is immense...
More>>



 
 


Crown: Duke Of York’s NZ Military Patronage Appointment Ends
Buckingham Palace has recently announced that, with the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen... More>>


Government: Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To Make Drinking Water Safer
Associate Minister for the Environment Kiri Allan is urging all New Zealanders to give feedback on proposed changes aimed at making drinking water safer. “The current regulations are not fit for purpose and don’t offer enough protection, particularly for those whose water comes from smaller supplies... More>>

National: MIQ Failures Create Mayhem And Distress For Families With Visas
The Government has cruelly chosen not to fix known problems in the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) online booking system that are keeping families from reuniting says National’s Spokesperson for Immigration, Erica Stanford... More>>



Financial Advice NZ: Law Changes Locking Out Home Seekers, Urgent Meeting Sought With Government
Recent changes in consumer finance law on top of Government policy changes are locking many home seekers out of finance options they would have qualified for just six weeks ago, says Financial Advice New Zealand... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 