Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Unprepared Government Caught On The Hop

Sunday, 23 January 2022, 2:54 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Jacinda’s ‘Stage 1’ is just Delta 2, with any real response to Omicron yet to be announced, that will be called Stage 2, and Stage 3,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“As with Delta, Jacinda Ardern’s Government has required actual cases in the community to act on Omicron. Even then the details won’t be announced until Wednesday at the earliest.

“The Government is presenting spin over substance. ‘Stage 1’ is nothing but a placeholder because the Government is not ready. A prepared Government would introduce an Omicron appropriate response now.

“New Zealand’s great advantage through COVID is that our isolation allows us to watch each development sweep the world before getting here last. As with Delta, the Government appears to have learned nothing from watching other countries battle Omicron.

“We are going into Omicron with the same testing approach we’ve had throughout the pandemic. rapid antigen tests remain banned outside specific government programs, and the Government clearly does not have the stock. The Government should allow any New Zealander to import any of the 67 point of care tests approved by the Therapeutic Goods Authority in Australia immediately.

“We are going into Omicron with the same isolation rules as we had for Delta. The Government knows that these are unworkable and will announce new ones later in the week. We should be following the UK who let you leave isolation after two consecutive negative tests, except the Government banned rapid antigen tests, making that impractical.

“The Government is requiring everyone from nine-year-olds up to wear masks, despite evidence that this will do little to curb Omicron. If an N95 mask only works when properly fitted, according to Ashley Bloomfield, what is the point of an unfitted inferior mask? The Government should be able to present an evidence-based policy on mask use at this point in the global spread of Omicron.

“The booster rollout has not been targeted at those most vulnerable, and there is no measurement or reporting on who is most vulnerable and whether they’ve been boosted. The true demand on hospital capacity will not be defined by how many people are boosted, but how many vulnerable people are boosted.

“We are going into Omicron with the same home care regime as we had for Delta. The Government should be preparing to issue home care kits, including pulse oximeters and tests kits, in order that people can manage Omicron safely at home with minimal demand on the hospital system. This is also absent.

“We are going into Omicron with an illogical approach to the border. There will be tens of thousands isolating at home with Omicron, but Kiwis offshore will still be subject to the torture of trying to get an MIQ spot and suffering through it if they’re lucky.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM's Speech: NZ Moves To Red


Nine COVID-19 cases reported yesterday in the Nelson/Marlborough region have now been confirmed as the Omicron variant, and a further case from the same household was confirmed late yesterday....
More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Responding To The Need In Tonga


The power of the Tonga eruption (and the size of the aid response being mounted) have been sobering indications of the scale of this disaster. The financial impact is certain to exceed the damage done by Cyclone Harold two years ago, which was estimated at the time to cost $US111 million via its effects on crops, housing and tourism facilities. This time, the tsunami damage, volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide contamination and villager relocation expenses are likely to cost considerably more to meet...
More>>



 
 



Science Media Centre: Omicron Outbreak Would Move The Country To Red - Expert Reaction
The Prime Minister has announced if Omicron cases spread into the community, the country will move to the traffic light system's Red setting within 48 hours. Jacinda Ardern also mentioned there will be changes to the country's testing regime, with more use of Rapid Antigen Tests... More>>


Government: New Zealand Prepared To Send Support To Tonga
New Zealand is ready to assist Tonga in its recovery from Saturday night’s undersea eruption and tsunami, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare said today... More>>


Ministry of Health: COVID-19 Immunisation Starts For 5 To 11-year-old Tāmariki
More than 120,000 doses of the child (paediatric) Pfizer vaccine have been delivered to over 500 vaccination sites around New Zealand as health providers prepare to start immunising 5 to 11-year-olds tamariki from today, 17 January... More>>



Statistics: Departures Lift Border Crossing Numbers
The number of people crossing New Zealand’s border went up in November 2021, mostly due to an increase in departures, Stats NZ said today. There were 28,700 border crossings in November 2021, made up of 12,300 arrivals and 16,400 departures... More>>


Financial Services Federation: Open Letter To Government From Non-bank Lenders: The Path Forward On CCCFA Changes
Responsible lenders are not interested in telling the Government “I told you so” when it comes to unintended consequences of changes to lending laws that are now causing grief for everyday Kiwis seeking finance... More>>

CTU: Too Many Kiwi Workers Financially Vulnerable As Omicron Looms
With New Zealand on the precipice of an Omicron outbreak and the economic upheaval that comes with it, the CTU’s annual Mood of the Workforce Survey shows the vast majority of kiwi workers do not have the financial resources to survive a period of unemployment... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 