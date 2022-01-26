Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government’s Family Package Continues To Deliver For New Zealanders

Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 10:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

· The Families Package helped around 330,000 families in its first year - more than half of all families with children in NZ

· These families received an estimated $55 per week more from Families Package payments in 2018/19 than in 2017/18, on average

· Families Package increases to the maximum possible Accommodation Supplement rates did not lead to a notable increase in rents.

· Long-term trends show no evidence of rents for Accommodation Supplement recipients increasing faster than overall rents for new tenancies following the Families Package changes.

The Families Package continues to deliver better outcomes and lift incomes for low- and middle-income whānau across the motu, with more than half of families being supported by the package, including over two thirds of all Māori and Pacific whānau with children, Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni said.

“The Government is committed to making Aotearoa New Zealand the best place in the world to be a child. The latest reporting by MSD on the Families Package released today shows that it’s a successful package that has delivered for New Zealanders,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“On top of income gains from other Families Package payments, parents who benefitted from the introduction of Best Start and extended paid parental leave gained an additional $55 per week on average, in the first six months after their baby was born.

“New reporting shows that as of July 2021, three years after it was introduced, around 78,000 parents and caregivers with children under three years old were receiving a regular Best Start payment.

“The first six-months of a baby’s life is a really important period and we know that through Best Start, our Government is committed to making Aotearoa New Zealand a great place to raise a family.

“The reporting tells us that the Winter Energy Payment has also made a difference, with around 1.2 million New Zealand adults being helped by the Winter Energy Payment in 2020 and 2021,”

The Accommodation Supplement was increased as part of the Families Package changes in 2018. Maximum rates payable were increased everywhere in the country, and more places qualified as areas with higher maximum rates.

The Motu Economic and Public Policy Research report looked at whether increases to the Accommodation Supplement in 2018 went to landlords through increases in rent, rather than giving the extra support to individuals and families.

“It is pleasing to see that the report found that, after two-years, around 90 percent of the increase in accommodation support flowed directly to the intended recipients as increased after-rent income, rather than going to landlords through increases in rent, and had not led to a notable increase in rents.

“Long-term trends show no evidence of rents for Accommodation Supplement recipients increasing faster than overall rents for new tenancies following the Families Package changes.

“At the heart of our Government’s Families Package, has been our relentless focus on making a difference to, and investing in the lives, of our children. Not for the sake of it but because it’s the right thing to do,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

The Ministry of Social Development will continue to monitor and evaluate the Families Package and will release their next update in early 2023.

The full series of Families Package reports can be found by clicking here.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics Of Omicron Treatment, Plus A Playlist


As the Omicron infection wave prepares to break across New Zealand, the “red” condition is likely to be more of a form of gestural politics, than as a useful shield. Good ideas like masks and social distancing and limits on social gatherings are not going to do much to slow down the rate of infections. At base, the traffic light system has been a mechanism devised to enable businesses to continue to operate, regardless of the state or public health. It was created in response to the Delta outbreak, and it took final shape just as Omicron emerged in South Africa...
More>>



 
 


Save The Children: Thousands Join Call To Retain New Zealand’s Children’s Commissioner
More than 6000 Kiwis have joined Save the Children New Zealand’s call to retain the vital role of Children’s Commissioner, as the Government considers a new bill proposing major changes to the office, including the removal of a named Children’s Commissioner... More>>


Science Media Centre: Omicron Outbreak Would Move The Country To Red - Expert Reaction
The Prime Minister has announced if Omicron cases spread into the community, the country will move to the traffic light system's Red setting within 48 hours. Jacinda Ardern also mentioned there will be changes to the country's testing regime, with more use of Rapid Antigen Tests... More>>


Government: New Zealand Prepared To Send Support To Tonga
New Zealand is ready to assist Tonga in its recovery from Saturday night’s undersea eruption and tsunami, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare said today... More>>


TradeMe: Property Prices Increase By A Record 25% In One Year
In December, the national average asking price jumped by a quarter year on year, to reach a new high of $956,150, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national average asking price increase was the largest on record... More>>


Statistics: Departures Lift Border Crossing Numbers
The number of people crossing New Zealand’s border went up in November 2021, mostly due to an increase in departures, Stats NZ said today. There were 28,700 border crossings in November 2021, made up of 12,300 arrivals and 16,400 departures... More>>


Financial Services Federation: Open Letter To Government From Non-bank Lenders: The Path Forward On CCCFA Changes
Responsible lenders are not interested in telling the Government “I told you so” when it comes to unintended consequences of changes to lending laws that are now causing grief for everyday Kiwis seeking finance... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 