Ministry Of Health Lets Down Soundsplash Attendees
Thursday, 27 January 2022, 12:50 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The Ministry of Health has let down the attendees of
Soundsplash with a complete lack of information, it’s just
as well parents and schools have taken charge,” says ACT
Leader David Seymour.
“The Ministry and Government
are more than happy to insert themselves into the lives of
all New Zealanders with heavy restrictions and by
confiscating Rapid Antigen Tests – but when it comes to
warning people about the spread of COVID it sits on its
hands.
“It was up to concerned parents to reach out
to politicians and the media when cases were identified. Now
it’s been left up to Auckland Grammar to send at risk
students home to isolate after receiving no guidance from
the Ministries of Health or Education.
“I commend
these parents and the principal for taking these sensible
steps – it’s not good enough the Ministry wasn’t
faster with information or advice.
“The Ministry of
Health should spend less time confiscating people’s
property and more time doing what it’s meant to –
managing public
health
