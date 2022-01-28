Parliament

You May Not Kiss The Bride

Friday, 28 January 2022, 11:38 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Forget a veil or garter, the latest bridal fashion accessory this summer is a mask – that must be worn for the ceremony and in all photos,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“I’ve been inundated with emails from brides and celebrants lamenting how absurd the new mask rules are.

“Everyone at the wedding must keep their mask on until seated for dinner. That means no kissing the bride, photos with masks on, masks on for the first dance, masked up celebrants, and masks on when you stand to cut the cake.

“We’re yet to hear from Jacinda whether bride and groom can remove the mask to consummate the marriage.

“As one bride said to me in an email “That’s what vaccination passports were for, and I’ve done everything “right”, it’s hard not to see this as ridiculous.”

“It doesn’t matter whether the mask is old, borrowed or blue – no bride wants this on her big day.

“It’s no wonder more than 25,000 people have signed a petition to scrap these rules at private events. After two years of ever-changing rules, it’s time to let people get on with their lives and be able to celebrate one of the most important days of their life – mask free.”

