Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

More Time Needed For Consultation On He Waka Eke Noa

Saturday, 29 January 2022, 2:16 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The ACT Party is calling on the Government to extend the consultation period for the consultation for He Waka Eke Noa, says ACT’s Primary Industries spokesperson Mark Cameron.

“Public meetings should be an important part of the consultation process. These are unable to talk place under the current Red restrictions we currently face.

“This is too important to have it rushed through. As it stands farmers and rural communities across provincial New Zealand will barely have a few months to consult and consolidate a pricing structure for on-farm emissions.

“It is hardly surprising Labour wants to rush this through. The Government spent half of last year shoving legislation through under urgency to push through its agenda without proper scrutiny and now even with Omicron in the community the Government wants to push this through.

“Act agrees that this is an important issue. It warrants full discussion and disclosure.

“As it stands, reconciliation must be met by April this year. Hardly fair cricket when Omicron is on the hoof, farmers just want a fair run at the wicket.

“The Government has told us all to buckle up, Omicron is on its way. But public feedback on policies that effect whole swaths of New Zealanders for generations can go ahead.

“ACT is calling on the government to help this process progress with some fairness and honestly. We’re asking for the entire country to be at Orange, and a three-month extension to the public consultation process.

“Let’s allow all farmers and communities a chance to have their say. We all want the right outcomes for rural New Zealand and that can only happen when everyone is involved.

“ACT has always said good public policy is the core of what we do for New Zealanders, and we are asking the Government, at the very least to try doing the same.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Local Responses To The Global Problems Of Inflation


In the United Kingdom, inflation is running at its highest rate in 30 years. In the US, inflation hit 7% during 2021. You wouldn’t want to be in Estonia, where inflation has just hit 12%. Across the Eurozone – the measurement methods vary – inflation is averaging out at 5%. In Canada, inflation is running at its highest level in 30 years. Inflation is not simply a problem afflicting developed countries. In a developing country like Brazil inflation is running at its highest level in seven years...
More>>



 
 

Government: Building And Shaping A City: Future-proofing Auckland Transport Infrastructure
The Government is bringing Auckland’s transport infrastructure into the future by moving forward with an additional Waitematā Harbour crossing, progressing light rail from Auckland’s CBD to the airport, and creating a linked-up rapid transport network as part of a 30-year plan... More>>

The Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of NZ For The 5 Months Ended 30 November 2021
Interim Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the 5 months ended 30 November 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Announces Three Phase Public Health Response To Omicron
The Government has announced a three phase Omicron plan that aims to slow down and limit the spread of an outbreak, Associate Minister of Health, Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today. “Through the course of managing Omicron, we will be taking a phased approach. As case numbers grow both testing and isolation approaches will change in response... More>>



Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting New Zealanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system, says Secretary for Transport, Peter Mersi... More>>


TradeMe: New Zealand Rents Climb $40 Per Week In One Year
New Zealand’s national median rent climbed $40 a week in 2021 to reach $560 in December, according to Trade Me’s latest Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national median weekly rent showed an 8 per cent annual increase... More>>


Transparency International: New Zealand Retains Top Ranking In Annual Corruption Perceptions Index
New Zealand is once again ranked least corrupt in the world by Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index. This year New Zealand’s score of 88 out of 100 is unchanged resulting in it being first equal with Denmark and Finland... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 