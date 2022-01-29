Prime Minister Enters Self-isolation After Being Deemed A Close Contact

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been deemed a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case, and has entered self-isolation in line with Ministry of Health advice.

The exposure event took place on Saturday 22 January during flight NZ8273 from Kerikeri to Auckland. Flight NZ8273 has been added to the Ministry of Health website as a location of interest this evening.

Whole genome sequencing for the case has been requested with an expected result on Sunday. The result is expected to indicate that the case has been infected with the Omicron variant and the public health response reflects this.

All other passengers on board NZ8273 are also deemed close contacts and are required to self-isolate, get tested immediately and remain in isolation for 10 days following their exposure.

They will also need to follow further isolation and testing requirements provided by public health officials. They can record their exposure online or call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 so contact tracers can get in touch.

People who have been in contact with close contacts are not required to take any action.

The Prime Minister is asymptomatic and is feeling well. In line with Ministry of Health advice she will be tested immediately tomorrow and will isolate until Tuesday.

The Governor-General and members of her staff were also on board and are following the same isolation instructions.

The Prime Minister and Governor-General were in Northland undertaking advance filming at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, at the invitation of the Waitangi National Trust for the Waitangi Day broadcast.

