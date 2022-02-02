Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Income Insurance Scheme Risks Embedding A Two-tier System

Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 11:06 am
Press Release: Green Party

To benefit everyone, no matter their circumstances, the Government needs to put equity at the heart of income support, while also making urgent changes to the welfare system to free people from poverty.

“Ensuring everyone has enough to live on and provide for their families, including those not in paid employment, must remain the priority as the Government moves to introduce an income insurance scheme,” says Green Party Social Development & Employment spokesperson Ricardo Menéndez March said.

“Most of us work to earn an income to provide for our families, and if we lose that income through no fault of our own we should be supported to continue providing for our loved ones as we consider future opportunities. However, the Government’s proposed Income Insurance Scheme is not equitable enough to support people based on their needs.

“Under the Government’s current proposals support will be available to people based on their current income and work history. This means lower levels of support for those who have been earning less, including those in casual or seasonal work, and/or those with caring responsibilities. Because of who predominantly does this type of work, we know that it will be young, female, and Māori and Pacific people who will get the lowest payments from this long-awaited new scheme.

“There also needs to be support to help people on lower incomes cover the cost of contributing to the scheme. For the thousands of families struggling right now to put food on the table, the 1.37% contribution that will have to come from their existing earnings could be the difference between making ends meet or not.

“The Greens also want to see welfare reform prioritised. Otherwise there is a risk that the Government’s proposals will create a two-tier system for people who are already unemployed, single parents, migrants, and people with existing health conditions which mean they’re unable to work,” says Ricardo Menéndez March.

Jan Logie, the Green Party’s spokesperson for Workplace Relations and Safety added: “The Government’s proposed Income Insurance Scheme does not replace the urgent need for a much broader and comprehensive overhaul of the welfare system. To free people from the constraints of poverty, the Government needs to prioritise changes that will benefit those excluded from working fulltime and the lowest income earners. This includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income, individualising benefits, and an urgent boost to income support. A strong welfare system means people do not feel forced to take a lower paid job just to make ends meet.

“The Green Party will continue to argue strongly for changes to be made to the welfare system so everyone has enough to live on. Now more than ever, with the risk of long COVID, we need to make sure support is equitable regardless of people’s circumstances,” says Jan Logie.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Second-hand Clothes


According to National’s leader Christopher Luxon and the fawning media coverage of the caucus gathering in Queenstown, its “game on!” Not a great metaphor, folks. Politics is only a game for people wealthy enough to afford to lose a round or two. For multi-millionaires who own seven houses, politics might be just a game. (Or a vanity project.) Yet for a lot of other people, political decisions determine whether they can feed their families or put a roof over their heads...
More>>



 
 


Government: Consultation Begins On Income Insurance Scheme To Protect Workers, Benefit Businesses
An income insurance scheme will better protect workers and incomes, increase the availability of skilled workers and help communities and industries during economic shocks and transitions, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said. Consultation is now open on the proposed New Zealand Income Insurance Scheme... More>>

ALSO:

OECD: NZ - Foster Productivity Growth For A Strong And Sustainable Recovery And Higher Living Standards
Strong government support to protect jobs and incomes in the face of the pandemic helped New Zealand recover rapidly from the severe COVID-19-induced downturn, but challenges remain... More>>

Government: Building And Shaping A City: Future-proofing Auckland Transport Infrastructure
The Government is bringing Auckland’s transport infrastructure into the future by moving forward with an additional Waitematā Harbour crossing, progressing light rail from Auckland’s CBD to the airport, and creating a linked-up rapid transport network as part of a 30-year plan... More>>


National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>

Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting New Zealanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system, says Secretary for Transport, Peter Mersi... More>>


TradeMe: New Zealand Rents Climb $40 Per Week In One Year
New Zealand’s national median rent climbed $40 a week in 2021 to reach $560 in December, according to Trade Me’s latest Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national median weekly rent showed an 8 per cent annual increase... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 