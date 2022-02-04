Boosters And Increased Mask-use To Prepare For Omicron

Two thirds of New Zealanders are now eligible for their booster, as new mask requirements come in to help keep people safe, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

“If you got your second vaccination at least three months ago, you can walk-in or book-in to get your booster from today,” Chris Hipkins said.

“There is plenty of capacity to get vaccinated this weekend and throughout February, wherever you are in the country.

“This is the best thing you can do to protect yourselves and your whānau as we prepare for Omicron. Get boosted, and wear a mask when you can’t distance from others. We will have a much better chance of facing the virus if we are well prepared.”

From 11:59pm last night (3 February) medical type masks became mandatory for those people who fall under a vaccine mandate and are in public-facing roles at work.

For everyone else, masks are still mandatory on flights, public transport, in taxis, retail, public facilities, and in education for Year 4 and up. They are also now mandatory in close proximity businesses, food and drink businesses, at public events and gatherings.

Masks can no longer be a t-shirt, bandana or scarf. It needs to cover your mouth and nose, and attach with ear or head loops.

“Ensuring you have the right mask, and that it is worn properly, will improve the overall effectiveness of wearing them and help reduce transmission of COVID-19, including Omicron,” Chris Hipkins said.

“We are now looking to the next stages of our response to COVID-19 and Reconnecting New Zealanders to the world. We are preparing for the virus in our communities by putting measures in place to tackle it head on.

“Our high vaccination rates and climbing booster rate is our best defence from getting very sick from the virus, while masks help us to reduce the likelihood of passing it on to others or picking it up.

“These measures and continued good hygiene practices, alongside our phased plan to take on Omicron, will help keep our supply chains operating, economy ticking, people in work and kids in school.”

© Scoop Media

