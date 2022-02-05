Parliament

Aucklanders To Be Squeezed By $1,000 Per Year Light Rail Tax

Saturday, 5 February 2022, 5:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Government is trying to help fund their expensive light rail project by imposing a $1,000 per year tax on properties along their proposed light rail corridor, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“The proposal, contained within the Government’s light rail indicative business case, is to tax properties along the proposed light rail corridor and smacks of a Government desperately trying to find ways to fund its incredibly expensive pet project.

“This targeted tax is on top of the Auckland Regional Fuel Tax Labour has already implemented and will impose additional costs on working families who are already struggling with increased cost of living, increased petrol costs, and increased rents - all to pay for a vanity project that doesn’t stack up in the first place.

“If National is elected in 2023, we will stop Labour’s light rail pet project and get on with building an additional harbour crossing, finishing the Eastern Busway and building infrastructure that benefits all Aucklanders.”

Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Second-hand Clothes


According to National’s leader Christopher Luxon and the fawning media coverage of the caucus gathering in Queenstown, its “game on!” Not a great metaphor, folks. Politics is only a game for people wealthy enough to afford to lose a round or two. For multi-millionaires who own seven houses, politics might be just a game. (Or a vanity project.) Yet for a lot of other people, political decisions determine whether they can feed their families or put a roof over their heads...
More>>



 
 

National: Release 10-point Omicron Plan
Given the Government has listened to National’s policy to end MIQ for vaccinated travellers and recognised the importance of rapid tests, National is proposing more ideas to improve the response to Omicron, says National’s COVID-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Border To Reopen In Stages From 27 February
The New Zealand border will reopen to vaccinated Kiwis and other current eligible travellers from Australia at 11.59pm on 27 February and to the same groups from the rest of the world only two weeks later on 13 March, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announced today... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Consultation Begins On Income Insurance Scheme To Protect Workers, Benefit Businesses
An income insurance scheme will better protect workers and incomes, increase the availability of skilled workers and help communities and industries during economic shocks and transitions, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said. Consultation is now open on the proposed New Zealand Income Insurance Scheme... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Booster Interval Reduced To Three Months
A million more New Zealanders over 18 will be eligible for their booster from this Friday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “Cabinet has considered advice from the Director-General of Health and the COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group... More>>

National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>

Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting New Zealanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system, says Secretary for Transport, Peter Mersi... More>>

