Marama Davidson Waitangi Day Speech

E ngā tini mate o tēnā whānau, o tēnā marae, o tēnā hapū puta noa.

Ngā mate kua hipa atu, i tērā wiki, i tērā marama, i ngā tau, haere, haere, okioki atu rā.

Haere atu rā ki tua i te ārai, ki Hawaiki nui, Hawaiki roa, Hawaiki pāmamao.

Ka hoki anō ki a tātou, ngā waihotanga o rātou mā, te hunga ora, te hunga e kawe tonu ana i ngā tikanga, heke iho, heke iho, tēnā koutou katoa!

Ka tika me whai whakaaro ki a rātou te taumata o tēnei o ngā kaupapa hakahirahira, hakoa ngā piki me ngā heke o te wā, ko te oranga tonu o te tangata te mea nui o tēnei o ngā hui haumaru nei. Tēnā koutou.

Ko tāku anō hoki e whai whakaaro ki te ira wahine, mei kore ake ka kore tātou e noho mai nei, e hui mai nei, e tautohe ao te pō, pō te ao nei.

Mai i te wahine nāna nei tēnei o ngā whenua i kite tuatahi ai, heke iho ki toku karani mā, ki tōku ake māmā, tae noa ki aku kōtiro, aini ka aro atu tōku hā ki aku mokopuna e rua.

Ko aku mokopuna tokorua rerehua nei, he hua i tērā o ngā tino kaupapa o tātou, ko Te Tiriti o Waitangi, tā te mea hakoa he whakapapa tō rāua ki Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi, Tainui, Ngāti Porou hoki, he kawai rangatira i te whenua o Īnia nōki.

Nō reira he tauira anō tērā o ngā painga o te nohotahi o te Māori me ngā iwi kē, heoi anō… Ka tika me whakamana, me whakanui hoki te kaupapa matua o te rā ko Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Tēnā koutou Te Tai Tokerau for prioritising the collective safety of people. We have this new Waitangi television broadcast as opposed to the taumata kōrero of Te Whare Runanga Marae at the Treaty Grounds in Waitangi. I know it took hard work to reorganise everything in the face of a pandemic.

Kia ora to everyone who has joined us to acknowledge this important day. I look forward to when it is safe to travel to Waitangi again. Being there is a truly special experience for everyone in Aotearoa.

As political leaders we have this responsibility to publicly reflect on what Te Tiriti means to us personally.

For me Tiriti justice requires that tangata whenua and the Crown truly share power. Today, in the context of ongoing unacceptable injustice and inequities for Māori, I speak with hope as a descendent of all my different iwi.

And I am also a Crown Minister. This highlights the responsibility of the Crown to relinquish more power while Māori wrestle back authority over our communities, lands and resources. I am not satisfied yet, but I put all the kaha I can into laying the foundations for this devolution of power in my Ministerial and political work.

I know that not only is this the just and right thing to do under the promise of Te Tiriti but that this will lead to a more equitable country for EVERYONE. A truer partnership between government and communities, will offer us more lasting solutions for people to have what they need to live with dignity. There is no better pathway for equity in Aotearoa than to uplift the mana of Te Tiriti.

This is the vision for constitutional transformation in Aotearoa.

We can honour Papatūānuku as we strive for good lives and justice for ALL and not just for the wealthy few.

In the Green Party, Te Tiriti underlines our founding charter and gives context to our values and principles. Te Tiriti justice is climate justice and is justice for te taiao and our communities.

I welcome the theme “Ko au te rito” that was set for this year’s Waitangi celebrations, which puts emphasis on the role of women in the history of Māori and Crown.

Growing up in Hokianga, it was always clear to me how powerful my marae nannies were. Whether they were protecting our whenua and awa for future generations, or leading the charge in the powerbase known as the marae wharekai, or growling and cutting off my uncles if they were speaking rubbish on the taumata kōrero, or commanding the procedures as kai karanga knowing that no hui could start until they were ready and that was that.

Every day, despite 200 years of a Western patriarchy that sought to diminish their mana, our nannies practiced their sovereign responsibilities for our hapū anyway. Their courage even after most of our land was taken, our rivers depleted and polluted, our language thrashed out of them, our expertise and matauranga undermined – they never let their realms of power disappear from our sight.

I wanted to acknowledge the recent loss of one of our Whirinaki valley matriarchs, our nana Molly Waata-Morunga. She rests in her Kareponia homeland but she will always be one of my dearest mana wahine examples for our valley. We lost her in the recent Delta lockdown and I look forward to getting back to Tai Tokerau when it is safe, to finally mourn her on her whenua.

Our valley experiences are the struggles that I was reminded of when I listened to the first hearings for the Mana Wāhine Kaupapa Inquiry claim that is before the Waitangi Tribunal right now.

There is no Tiriti justice without us collectively reaffirming the mana of wāhine Māori. And in this reaffirmation of Māori women are the solutions to restore the wellbeing for whānau and tamariki that are desperately needed.

Te Tiriti justice for me would see a land back response that is not just about returning whenua to tangata whenua, but transforms the current power structures that maintain land ownership injustice. The erosion of the status of wāhine Māori also led to the loss of land owned by Māori women.

So as we recognise Waitangi Day from wherever we are in Aotearoa, we reflect on those who have carried this kaupapa and those who will continue to carry.

As COVID-19 requires our attention every day, let us also keep sight on the long term challenges we face in Aotearoa. Te Tiriti is a path to building a country where everyone has what they need to live good lives and in harmony with the natural world that sustains us.

Hoinō e tai mā, kei te pau haere te wā ki tēnei o ngā mokopuna o Te Hikutū, ki tēnei o ngā uri o Ngāi Tūpoto, ki tēnei o ngā kaihoe o Ngāti Tahinga, ki tēnei kapura o Te Whānau o Hinerupe.

So, my friends, this mokopuna of Te Hikutū, this descendant of Ngāi Tūpoto, this paddler of Ngāti Tahinga, this flame of Te Whānau o Hinerupe has exhausted her time with you.

Nō reira tēnā koutou, tēnā koutou, tēnā tātou katoa.

Translation of mihi

E ngā tini mate o tēnā whānau, o tēnā marae, o tēnā hapū puta noa

To those who have passed from each marae, from each hapū, and those around the country.

Ngā mate kua hipa atu, i tērā wiki, i tērā marama, i ngā tau, haere, haere, okioki atu rā.

Those who have passed on this past week, this past month, and the years gone by, we bid you fare well and peaceful rest.

Haere atu rā ki tua i te ārai, ki Hawaiki nui, Hawaiki roa, Hawaiki pāmamao.

Return to beyond the veil of the place of our tupuna, to Hawaiki nui, Hawaiki roa, Hawaiki pāmamao.

Ka hoki anō ki a tātou, ngā waihotanga o rātou mā, te hunga ora, te hunga e kawe tonu ana i ngā tikanga, heke iho, heke iho, tēnā koutou katoa!

I return to us the living, us who are left behind by those who have passed, us who carry and honour our traditions and customs passed down from generation to generation, I acknowledge and greet you all!

Ka tika me whai whakaaro ki a rātou te taumata o tēnei o ngā kaupapa hakahirahira, hakoa ngā piki me ngā heke o te wā, ko te oranga tonu o te tangata te mea nui o tēnei o ngā hui haumaru nei. Tēnā koutou.

It is right we find time to acknowledge our leaders today, through the many challenges, we acknowledge your leadership to ensure Aotearoa can keep our people safe and continue to meet. We acknowledge your leadership.

Ko tāku anō hoki e whai whakaaro ki te ira wahine, mei kore ake ka kore tātou e noho mai nei, e hui mai nei, e tautohe ao te pō, pō te ao nei.

I also want to acknowledge on this day the essence of wahine, if not for wahine we would not be able to gather like this, to hui like this, and to debate endlessly.

Mai i te wahine nāna nei tēnei o ngā whenua i kite tuatahi ai, heke iho ki toku karani mā, ki tōku ake māmā, tae noa ki aku kōtiro, aini ka aro atu tōku hā ki aku mokopuna e rua.

Right from the first woman who laid eyes on Aotearoa, down the generations to my nana, to my mother, to my daughters, and now to the focus of my energy, my two beautiful mokopuna.

Ko aku mokopuna tokorua rerehua nei, he hua i tērā o ngā tino kaupapa o tātou, ko Te Tiriti o Waitangi, tā te mea hakoa he whakapapa tō rāua ki Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi, Tainui, Ngāti Porou hoki, he kawai rangatira i te whenua o Īnia nōki.

Those two beautiful mokopuna I refer to are one of the many fruits of out tino kaupapa o te rā, Te Tiriti o Waitangi, because not only do they have whakapapa to Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi, Tainui, and Ngāti Porou, they share lineage with the lands of India.

Nō reira he tauira anō tērā o ngā painga o te nohotahi o te Māori me ngā iwi kē, heoi anō… Ka tika me whakamana, me whakanui hoki te kaupapa matua o te rā ko Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

They are but one example of the many blessings of Māori welcoming iwi kē to our whenua, so it is right that we give authority to and celebrate the main kaupapa of the day, that is Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

© Scoop Media

