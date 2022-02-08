RAT Confusion Easily Resolved
Tuesday, 8 February 2022, 9:17 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The confusion about whether the Government took RATs
that were already in the country and destined for private
businesses is easily resolved”, says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“The Ministry of Health has said it ‘did
take the full February allocation from Roche and their stock
on hand in New Zealand as part of having our orders
fulfilled by Roche’.
“Jacinda Ardern said this
morning on AM that was wrong.
“They can’t both be
right.
“The Government could easily put the issue to
rest by releasing all of the correspondence it and the
Ministry of Health had with RAT manufacturers.
“If
the Prime Minister is right, and the Ministry has done
nothing wrong, the Government will be eager to release the
documents publicly.
“If it chooses to keep them
secret, New Zealanders will come to their own
conclusions.”
