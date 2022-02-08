Kiwi Tourism Suffers As Australia Welcomes Visitors

With Australia announcing it will fully open its borders to vaccinated people from 21 February, New Zealand’s tourism industry needs a clear timeline from the Government on when we will open to vaccinated tourists, National’s Tourism spokesperson Todd McClay says.

“The lack of certainty from the Government over dates could see airlines and travel companies directing tourists to Australia rather than to New Zealand. Once again, we’re the poor cousins.

“The Kiwi tourism industry has sacrificed a lot over the last two years with many people losing their jobs or being forced to close their businesses.

“They’ve taken on excessive debt and have dealt with more and more rules and costs. They no longer receive support from the Government. Many businesses now need more staff for fewer customers.

“Places like Queenstown and Rotorua have had a disastrous summer. Visitor numbers and visitor spending has been down, domestic tourists have gone home, and restaurants and bars are empty.

“The Government’s current policy that vaccinated visitors won’t be able to come New Zealand until after October and will have to self-isolate for up to seven days means few tourists will come.

“The average length of stay for an Australian holidaymaker is around five days. They won’t be coming here to spend their time looking out the window of a self-isolation hotel and ordering Uber Eats.

“The Prime Minister’s vague statements that we might be able to open up earlier will be of cold comfort to the tourism industry.

“New Zealand should be following Australia by providing a desperately needed lifeline to our tourism sector – paying visitors. Our remaining tourism businesses need a clear timeline, now.”

