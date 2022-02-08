Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Extra Support To Help Farmers And Growers Affected By Positive Cases Of COVID-19

Tuesday, 8 February 2022, 4:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Farmers and growers are getting a helping hand to prepare for Omicron, Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor announced today.

“The Government has allocated $400,000 to support primary producers with contingency planning and response if a farmer or grower contracts COVID-19,” Damien O’Connor said.

“The funding will bolster the resources of Rural Support Trusts and other organisations, including those supporting Māori agribusinesses, to help them respond to cases.

“This funding will help ensure there’s someone that farmers and growers can speak to and provide guidance should they or their staff be dealing with Omicron. The Rural Support Trusts are well woven into rural communities to provide wrap around support services.

“The sector has to date been resilient throughout the pandemic. The hard work of farmers and growers along with those involved in keeping supply chains open and exports flowing, is leading Aotearoa New Zealand’s trade-led recovery from COVID-19.

“The latest Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries (SOPI) shows revenue from food and fibre exports is predicted to hit a record $50 billion in the year to 30 June 2022.

“But the Government is committed to keeping vital workforces going. Primary producers have always been essential workers throughout the pandemic, but as Omicron reaches further into our communities, we are stepping up to ensure we can protect the wellbeing of our rural communities.

“The most important thing New Zealanders can do to prepare is to get their vaccine booster dose, before Omicron takes off in the community.

Contingency planning by farmers, growers and lifestyle block owners will minimise the risk of further COVID-19 related disruptions, which can occur anywhere along the supply chain.

“It’s vital all food and fibre producers have a plan. It makes it easier for other people to step in and help run your farm, or feed your livestock, at short notice,” Damien O’Connor said.

“There are several free checklists available which have been developed by industry and MPI. I encourage people to make use of them.”

Wage support is also available through the Leave Support Scheme for people affected during this stage of the Omicron outbreak.

"This is available to employers, and also includes self-employed people, to help pay their employees who've been advised to self-isolate because of COVID and can't work at home during that period.

“It's paid at the same rates as the wage subsidy was previously, that being $600 per week per full-time worker and $359 per week per part-time worker.

“Our Rural Support Trusts do great work when things are at their most difficult in the provinces. Whether it’s drought, floods, or now, a pandemic. The Trusts can respond in a case-by-case basis and make sure people aren’t left isolated. This includes ensuring that mental health is well-supported,” Damien O’Connor said.

The targeted funding is being administered by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and will initially be available until 1 April 2022, in line with the Government’s Covid-19 response planning.

Free Covid-19 checklists for farmers, growers and lifestyle block owners:

Download the COVID-19 on-farm checklist for farmers here.

Download the COVID-19 checklist for lifestyle block owners here.

Download the COVID-19 checklist for orchardists here.

Download the COVID-19 checklist for winegrowers here.

Leave Support Scheme link here

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Last Night’s Political Poll, And Lata Mangeshkar


Great poll results last night for the centre left. The Newshub/Reid Research poll had Labour up by 1.6 points to 44.3%. Taken together with the Greens rise to 9.6% (up 2.4 points) that puts the centre left bloc on just under 54%. That’s streets ahead of the centre right bloc, which recorded only a dismal 39.3% level of support. The big loser last night was the ACT Party, which saw its support halve, falling by 8 percentage points...
More>>



 
 


Government: PM's Statement - House Speech
Mr Speaker I move that this House express its confidence in the Government and commend its programme for 2022 as set out in the Prime Minister’s statement. And Mr Speaker it is with confidence in our plan that I stand before you – resolute in the job ahead of us... More>>


Government: Prime Minister's Waitangi Day Speech And Prayer
While this year’s speech comes in a different form, and we’re not all able to come together on the Treaty grounds kanohi kitea, this day remains of great importance to us as a nation... More>>

ALSO:

National: Release 10-point Omicron Plan
Given the Government has listened to National’s policy to end MIQ for vaccinated travellers and recognised the importance of rapid tests, National is proposing more ideas to improve the response to Omicron, says National’s COVID-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>



Te Pāti Māori: File For Divorce From The Crown
Te Pāti Māori are calling to remove the British royal family as head of state, and move Aotearoa to a Te Tiriti o Waitangi based nation. “The only way this nation can work is when Māori assert their rights to self-management... More>>

Government: Booster Interval Reduced To Three Months
A million more New Zealanders over 18 will be eligible for their booster from this Friday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “Cabinet has considered advice from the Director-General of Health and the COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group... More>>

National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 