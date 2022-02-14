Remove Damaging Mandates, Reinstate All Jobs, Let All Kiwis Work

“It’s long since time to remove these unnecessarily damaging mandates and give kiwis back their right to work,” says Winston Peters Leader of New Zealand First.

“There needs to be an end to scaremongering and despotic enforcement, and a return of common sense and balance to this debacle that Labour has created.”

“Many thousands have unnecessarily lost their jobs, their freedoms, and their way of life.”

“With a vaccination rate now at 95% and the authorised use of Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) in the workplace, the unvaccinated can test and safely return to the jobs they have been forced out of through the early stages of this pandemic. Kiwis have the right to work, earn a living, and support their families.”

“It has become increasingly clear that the current “modelling” is just “muddling” – so far out of whack that it should never have been used as a basis for these latest sets of unnecessary mandates.”

“Yet Labour has pressed on, prioritising hypothetical predictions from some overpaid academics as their justification – with no understanding or feeling for the real effects on ordinary kiwis’ lives.”

“This isn’t just about the protesters at parliament – there are hundreds of thousands of ordinary kiwis who are fed up with the totalitarian and self-serving nature with which these mandates have been enforced.”

“There are many countries that have already removed mandates and have faced the reality that life and the economy must go on – and so must we.”

