Make RATs Available To Everyone Now

With the surge in Omicron cases and the move to Phase 2, the Government needs to make rapid antigen tests available to anyone who wants them, National’s Covid-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

“Rapid antigen tests should be available for people to pick up in pharmacies and supermarkets, just like they are in most other countries.

“They shouldn’t just be available to those critical workers who have somehow been able to navigate the tedious bureaucratic system the Government has set up.

“Any individual who wants a test should be able to get one. We’ve been banging on about this for months, but it’s never been more urgent.

“We’ll say it again – the Government needs to legalise all tests already approved in Australia, allow them to be sold in supermarkets and pharmacies, stop seizing tests ordered by the private sector, and allow any business to access them to get employees to return to work.”

© Scoop Media

