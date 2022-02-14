Make RATs Available To Everyone Now
Monday, 14 February 2022, 5:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
With the surge in Omicron cases and the move to Phase 2,
the Government needs to make rapid antigen tests available
to anyone who wants them, National’s Covid-19 Response
spokesperson Chris Bishop says.
“Rapid antigen tests
should be available for people to pick up in pharmacies and
supermarkets, just like they are in most other
countries.
“They shouldn’t just be available to
those critical workers who have somehow been able to
navigate the tedious bureaucratic system the Government has
set up.
“Any individual who wants a test should be
able to get one. We’ve been banging on about this for
months, but it’s never been more urgent.
“We’ll
say it again – the Government needs to legalise all tests
already approved in Australia, allow them to be sold in
supermarkets and pharmacies, stop seizing tests ordered by
the private sector, and allow any business to access them to
get employees to return to
work.”
The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck... More>>