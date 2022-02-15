Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Self-isolation Rules For Travellers To New Zealand Released

Tuesday, 15 February 2022, 10:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Chris Hipkins

Minister for COVID-19 Response

· Three layers of protection to minimise risk – PDT, vaccination and self-isolation

· Rules to come into force in time for Step 1 of the border reopening

· Self-isolation rules similar to those for domestic COVID-19 close contacts

· Groups can apply to leave self-isolation to train or practice

Traveller requirements released today mark another milestone towards the reopening of our international border, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

“Two weeks ago, we announced our reconnecting plan to make it easier to enter New Zealand and today we’re releasing the requirements for travellers ahead of the first step at the end of this month,” Chris Hipkins said.

“These precautions for entry have been updated in light of the latest information about Omicron and continue our approach of putting safety first, as we shift into new phases of our Omicron Response plan.

“From 28 February, travellers to New Zealand – starting with Kiwis and other current eligible travellers from Australia – will be able to enter without staying in MIQ as long as they are fully vaccinated, return a negative test before flying and spend seven days in self-isolation, taking two rapid antigen tests.

“These actions will lower the risk of COVID-19 entering the community while allowing more families to reunite, and will assist with the economic recovery and immediately address worker shortages.

“The self-isolation requirements will be kept under review, with a view to reducing them over time.

Before departure

“Before they fly, travellers will have the option of three types of pre departure tests: a PCR test within 48 hours of flying, or a supervised RAT or LAMP (Loop-mediated isothermal amplification) test within 24 hours.

“Allowing use of RATs recognises that PCR tests are difficult to get in many countries, with the lower sensitivity mitigated by halving the time people could get infected after being tested. Adding a LAMP test provides more options in a constrained global market for tests.

“Minimum vaccination requirements have been updated and will apply to travellers aged 17 years or older.

“From the end of March, a New Zealand Traveller Declaration will require travellers to complete an online declaration prior to travel and upload evidence of vaccination and a negative pre departure test. Before then, they will be manually checked by airline staff at check-in and by Customs staff on arrival.

“They will need to confirm where they are staying in New Zealand, and cannot stay in a place with shared group facilities such as a backpackers or a hostel.

On arrival in New Zealand

“On arrival at the airport, vaccinated travellers will need to download the NZ COVID Tracer app and will be given three RATs. They will then:

· travel directly to their accommodation – avoiding visiting people and entering shops and businesses

· wear a mask until they reach their accommodation, and ensure anyone picking them up wears a mask

· sanitise their hands regularly and

· maintain physical distancing as much as possible.

Self-isolation

“The settings for self-isolation reflect public health advice that arrivals have a similar COVID-19 risk profile to close contacts of cases in the community. As a result, they will follow similar protocols as community close contacts in phase 2 of the Omicron plan.

“These include an isolation period of seven full days and reporting the results of two rapid antigen tests – one on day 0/1 and one on day 5/6. A positive result will need to be followed with a PCR test to monitor for any new COVID-19 variants.

“They can form a bubble with family or friends, who can continue to go to work or school, but must minimise contact with others as much as possible. No visitors are allowed.

“Travellers will be able to temporarily leave self-isolation in special circumstances, such as visiting terminally ill relatives, to access urgent healthcare or to attend court hearings, but will be encouraged to take a RAT if visiting a high risk location such as a hospital or aged care facility and need to follow public health measures.

“Eligible groups approved by Sports NZ or the Ministry of Culture and Heritage may train or rehearse outside of their place of self-isolation. Any approval may have specific requirements and guidance.”

The full details for the traveller journey and self-isolation process for individuals and groups are here.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Freedom, And Government Mandates


The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck...
More>>



 
 


Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament... More>>


Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees
Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted... More>>

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords
The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct... More>>

Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Govt For The 6 Months Ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the six months ended 31 December 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 