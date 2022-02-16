Golriz Ghahraman To Become First NZ MP To Speak Against Persecution Of Julian Assange, At Historic Belmarsh Tribunal

Green MP Golriz Gharahman, is joining an expert panel of civil rights speakers to oppose the persecution of jailed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. The Belmarsh Tribunal (NYC, Feb 25th) will put the war criminals on trial instead of the journalist who exposed the crimes.

The panel also includes: Noam Chomsky, Alice Walker, Cornell West, Srećko Horvat and Roger Waters.

Gharaman becomes New Zealand's first MP to publicly support the Australian journalist, who the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer says is being 'tortured' for revealing war crimes. 'This is not only about protecting Assange, but about preventing a precedent likely to seal the fate of Western democracy.' - Nils Melzer

Assange has been held in solitary confinement without conviction for nearly three years in the UK's super max Belmarsh prison. A letter from hundreds of doctors warn his life is in immediate danger.

'The Belmarsh Tribunal will expose the crimes of the so-called War on Terror, and call for Julian Assange's freedom.' - Progressive International

'...named after the prison where Assange is being held. The people’s tribunal is modeled on the Russell War Crimes Tribunal, which was formed in 1966 by Bertrand Russell and Jean-Paul Sartre and others to investigate U.S. war crimes in Vietnam' - Democracy NOW

Tweet via Golriz Ghahraman: https://twitter.com/A4Assange/status/1493450683261263875?s=20&t=h46gRVZCCuRFbF7zORmu8A

