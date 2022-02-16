Parliament

Submissions Invited On The Firearms Prohibition Orders Legislation Bill

Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 3:51 pm
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Parliament’s Justice Committee is calling for submissions on the Firearms Prohibition Orders Legislation Bill. The bill aims to improve public safety by preventing certain people whose behaviour and actions present a risk of violence from being able to access firearms or restricted weapons.

The bill would introduce firearms prohibition orders (FPOs), which could be made by a court to prohibit a person from accessing, possessing, or using any firearm or related item. A person subject to an FPO would also be prohibited from associating with individuals or in places that are likely to allow access to firearms. This would include such places as firearms clubs, shooting ranges, or places where firearms are sold or rented.

Under the bill, an FPO could be made against someone who has been convicted of a specified offence under the Arms Act 1983, the Crimes Act 1961, or the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002, or convicted of a serious violent offence. A court could make an FPO if it was satisfied that the order was reasonable, necessary, and appropriate to assist in managing the risk that the offender posed to public safety. Unless revoked earlier by a court, an FPO would be in force for a period of 10 years.

If you would like to make a submission on the Firearms Prohibition Orders Legislation Bill, you can read the bill and make a submission at Parliament’s website or via the links below.

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Tuesday, 29 March 2022.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates
 

