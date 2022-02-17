Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Supports 10,000 Māori Into Mahi, With 900 More Expected

Thursday, 17 February 2022, 11:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Carmel Sepuloni

Minister for Social Development and Employment

Minita Whakahiato Ora, Whai Mahi hoki

  • Over 10,000 Māori jobseekers have been supported into employment, education and training across Mana in Mahi, He Poutama Rangatahi, Apprenticeship Boost, Māori Trades and Training, and Flexi-wage.
  • 967 more rangatahi will be supported into mahi through $14.2 million funding for 11 community providers
  • 3,133 rangatahi have been supported into employment, education and training through He Poutama Rangatahi since 2018

Over 10,000 Māori jobseekers have been supported into mahi across the Government’s employment programmes, with 967 more rangatahi expected to be supported into employment, education or training with the latest tranche of He Poutama Rangatahi funding, Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni announced today.

“We’ve worked hard to secure our recovery from COVID-19, unemployment has fallen to 3.2 percent and our labour market has held up better than expected. This is a reflection of the suite of Government measures and interventions we’ve put in place to protect jobs and livelihoods in the midst of a pandemic,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“10,000 Māori into mahi is an incredible milestone but we mustn’t take our foot off the pedal, which is why this morning we also launched Te Mahere Whai Mahi Māori - The Māori Employment Action Plan, to accelerate the recovery.

“We’re continuing to support that recovery by delivering more opportunities for people to get into meaningful mahi with 11 community providers receiving funding to support over 900 rangatahi to participate in He Poutama Rangatahi.

“A basic principle of He Poutama Rangatahi was that local communities were best placed to understand barriers rangatahi faced to employment, and the latest funding would support providers in Auckland, Wellington, the Bay of Plenty, Tairawhiti, Te Tai Tokerau and Hawke’s Bay.

“We know that Māori rangatahi are a focus of the programme because many are at risk of long-term unemployment due to barriers they face accessing, and succeeding, in education and training.

“He Poutama Rangatahi continues to provide participants with life skills, work readiness training, and ongoing, intensive, individualised pastoral care. We know it’s a programme that works because it’s helped 3133 rangatahi who had engaged with the programme since 2018 move into employment, education or training.

“He Poutama Rangatahi, along with our Government’s suite of employment programmes, remain a key part of our plan to manage labour market impacts on young people, and as we build back better from COVID-19,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

 

NOTES:

  • New contracts worth $14.2m awarded to 11 community providers aim to help 967 unemployed rangatahi into education, training, or employment.

1. Programme Title: Te Taura Here [VARIATION]

Provider: Industry Training Auckland Limited

Region: Auckland

Funding Approved: $391,830.00

2. Programme Title: The Imagine, Believe, Achieve (Moemoea, Kimihia, Taea) (IBA)

Provider: Bay of Plenty Youth Development Trust

Region: Bay of Plenty

Funding Approved: $2,472,452.00

3. Programme Title: Work Ready Career Programme

Provider: Capital Training Limited

Region: Wellington

Funding Approved: $1,057,471.00

4. Programme Title: Āhei

Provider: NorthAble Matapuna Hauora

Region: Northland

Funding Approved: $770,772.00

5. Programme Title: Wai Pitomata

Provider: Te Whānau o Waipareira

Region: West Auckland

Funding Approved: $1,188,260.00

6. Programme Title: Matapuna Supported Employment Programme

Provider: Matapuna Trust

Region: Gisborne

Funding Approved: $1,316,631.00

7. Programme Title: Ūawanui Cultural

Provider: Te Aitanga-a-hauiti Centre of Excellence Trust

Region: Ūawa/Tolaga Bay, Tairāwhiti

Funding Approved: $897,135.00

8. Programme Title: Tautua Arts limited - Tautua Village

Provider: Kauneke and Creative Arts Programme

Region: Gisborne, Tairawhiti

Funding Approved: $1,680,000.00

9. Programme Title: Māia Wāhine

Provider: The Development Hub

Region: Hawke’s Bay

Funding Approved: $1,439,508.00

10. Programme Title: Youth Employment Plus Rotorua

Provider: Rotorua Community Youth Centre

Region: Bay of Plenty

Funding Approved: $1,563,977.00

11. Programme Title: Ngā Pūmanawa Tūpuna

Provider: Wairarapa Rural Education Activities Programme (REAP) Incorporated

Region: Manawatu-Wanganui

Funding Approved: $1,423,543.00

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Freedom, And Government Mandates


The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck...
More>>



 
 


Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament... More>>


Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees
Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted... More>>

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords
The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct... More>>

Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Govt For The 6 Months Ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the six months ended 31 December 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 