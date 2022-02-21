Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Where The Bloody Hell Are They?

Monday, 21 February 2022, 3:49 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Tourism providers in New Zealand don’t have to ask 'where the bloody hell are ya,' they know they’re across the ditch as today Australia welcomes vaccinated travellers from around the world to enter the country without self-isolation,” says ACT’s Tourism spokesperson Dr James McDowall.

“Meanwhile, here in New Zealand, the Government’s border reopening strategy, lasting until October 2022, doesn’t factor in isolation-free travel at any stage.

“Its border reopening strategy doesn’t actually reopen the border, and is out of step with World Health Organisation recommendations and the rest of the world.

“That hasn’t stopped the Government spending taxpayer money on Google and Facebook advertising, promoting New Zealand as a tourist destination despite the fact that they’ve slammed the door shut.

“While the Government’s strategy provides certainty for the tourism sector, it’s the wrong kind of certainty; that they’re not going to see tourists from overseas anytime soon.

“Tourism businesses, many of them small, have battled it out through the pandemic and yet still aren’t able to gear up packages for either Spring or Summer 2022/23.

“The very least the Government could do is commit to a date before the Summer season where travellers will be able to come into New Zealand without isolation.

“ACT says that MIQ is no longer a useful mechanism for protecting New Zealanders, given Omicron is circulating heavily in the community.

“Omicron is here, the peak is not far away. As the rest of the world moves on, it’s time we gave our tourism and hospitality sectors a break and moved on too.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Ottawa Precedent For Police Action


First contain, then clear. This morning’s belated “traffic management operation” by the Police is clearly a containment exercise meant to create boundaries beyond which the protest will not be allowed to expand. Once established, that perimeter can (at some future date) begin to be tightened inwards. Clearly, this strategy carries risks of confrontation - but standing back and allowing further expansion into other streets and locations wasn’t an option, either. As yet though, the Police are not carrying out the kind of wholesale clearance of the protest that has been occurring in recent days in Ottawa, Canada...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Financial Support For Businesses Affected By Omicron
A new targeted COVID Support Payment will be made available for businesses struggling with revenue during the Omicron outbreak. “As I said back in October when we announced the traffic light system, the Government has been monitoring the impact of the COVID Protection Framework on businesses and the economy... More>>

ALSO:

Luxon: A Divided Society
Today I want to talk to you about Covid, about vaccinations, and about mandates. But first I want to address the elephant in the room: our increasingly divided society. I entered politics because I wanted to help create a society where Kiwis can get ahead... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: Greens Call For Further Benefit Lift As Part Of COVID-19 Response
Ending poverty should be part of our public health response, says the Greens today in support of a report from Child Poverty Action Group. “Food banks are not the answer for families struggling to make ends meet... More>>



Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 