Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

No Middle Ground For Reserve Bank Governor

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 10:30 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

"The Reserve Bank Governor tried to tell Parliament this morning that New Zealand’s only options going into COVID were mass unemployment or the current high inflation. In reality the Reserve Bank has failed to find a balance and we are all paying the price at the pump and the checkout, and for an overinflated housing market,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Asked if he’d evaluated whether Quantitative Easing programs such as Large Scale Asset Purchases and Funding for Lending went too far, he said they would evaluate it one day. That’s a woeful level of accountability from an organisation that lectures every other bank on its conduct and culture.

“The truth is that the Reserve Bank printed $60 billion, and that cash has sent house prices through the roof and given New Zealand higher inflation than nearly any other developed country. The Reserve Bank simply got it wrong, and printed too much money with destructive consequences.

“The Governor also acknowledged that the Government running a forecast $21 billion deficit in Financial Year 2022 would create inflationary pressure. The only good thing he could say about it the Government’s deficits is that they are forecast to wind down. The truth is that Labour’s deficit spending binge is pushing up the prices NEw Zealanders pay at the checkout, the pump, and for their housing.

“The pain is set to be prolonged with the Reserve Bank raising rates only 0.25 per cent this cycle. Inflation will get further away and it will be even more painful to deal with later on. You should never let inflation get ahead of you, because chasing it from behind means raising mortgage rates right when people are being squeezed by high prices.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Ukraine And The West Bank Share In Common


Russia’s tactics in Ukraine are not new. In August 2008, Russia fought a brief war with Georgia after the breakaway region of South Ossetia declared itself independent and invited in Russian troops. To this day, only Russia, Venezuela, Syria and Nauru recognise South Ossetia as being an independent nation. The rest of the international community regards South Ossetia as being under Russian occupation, and it continues to rely heavily on military, political and financial aid from Russia...
More>>



 
 



Government: Lifts 66,500 Children Out Of Poverty
Figures released today by Stats NZ show all nine child poverty measures continuing to trend downwards resulting in 66,500 children being lifted out of poverty and the Government meeting the first round of child poverty targets... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage In Plan To Manage Omicron Peak
Ministers have confirmed a move to the next phase of the Government’s Omicron response from 11:59pm tonight (Thursday, 24 February), COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Government: Russian Ambassador Called In Over Ukraine
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta says the Ambassador of the Russian Federation has been called in to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade amid escalating actions from Russia. “The Russian Ambassador is being called in today to hear New Zealand’s strong opposition to the actions taken by Russia in recent days... More>>



Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 