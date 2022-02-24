Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Foreign Minister Completes Productive Indo-Pacific Forum Engagements

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 10:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has completed two days of engagements with European and regional counterparts at the Indo-Pacific Forum, co-hosted by the European Union and France, in Paris.

“It was an honour to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum. The common aspiration and deep commitment among partners to work closely together across Europe and the Indo Pacific was very clear. There was a strong will to take strategic action and have an impact on the priorities of our Indo-Pacific region,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Nanaia Mahuta was one of two Indo Pacific Ministers invited to co-chair roundtable discussions during the Forum. Alongside executive Vice President Frans Timmermans, the Minister cochaired the roundtable on global issues affecting the Indo-Pacific including climate change, health, biodiversity and just transitions.

At the session Nanaia Mahuta ensured that Aotearoa New Zealand’s voice and perspectives on the challenges in our region were considered, including the views of our Pacific neighbours, on issues such as climate change and the acute challenges of the pandemic.

“The forum was also an opportunity to discuss our shared response to global challenges of the day, not least the most recent Russia/Ukraine developments, which Aotearoa New Zealand has been clear about.

“Despite the benefits of virtual meetings there is no substitute for face-to-face engagement. With nearly 60 Foreign Ministers around the world gathered at one forum, it was an invaluable opportunity to meet so many of my ministerial counterparts formally and informally, and share perspectives on human rights, security challenges in our region, climate action and the resilience of the Pacific in light of COVID-19.

During the two-day programme in Paris, Nanaia Mahuta met ministerial counterparts from India, Thailand, Spain, Germany and Sweden in addition to hosts French Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and EU High Representative, Josep Borrell. Central to the programme on Tuesday was the EU-convened Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo Pacific, which brought together Ministers from EU countries and the Indo Pacific region.

Nanaia Mahuta is now in the United Kingdom, where she will undertake a bilateral programme in London, before departing to Geneva for the final leg of her visit.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Ukraine And The West Bank Share In Common


Russia’s tactics in Ukraine are not new. In August 2008, Russia fought a brief war with Georgia after the breakaway region of South Ossetia declared itself independent and invited in Russian troops. To this day, only Russia, Venezuela, Syria and Nauru recognise South Ossetia as being an independent nation. The rest of the international community regards South Ossetia as being under Russian occupation, and it continues to rely heavily on military, political and financial aid from Russia...
More>>



 
 



Government: Lifts 66,500 Children Out Of Poverty
Figures released today by Stats NZ show all nine child poverty measures continuing to trend downwards resulting in 66,500 children being lifted out of poverty and the Government meeting the first round of child poverty targets... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage In Plan To Manage Omicron Peak
Ministers have confirmed a move to the next phase of the Government’s Omicron response from 11:59pm tonight (Thursday, 24 February), COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Government: Russian Ambassador Called In Over Ukraine
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta says the Ambassador of the Russian Federation has been called in to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade amid escalating actions from Russia. “The Russian Ambassador is being called in today to hear New Zealand’s strong opposition to the actions taken by Russia in recent days... More>>



Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 