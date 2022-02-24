Parliament

Liveable Incomes Still Desperately Needed

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 1:49 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Today’s child poverty statistics show family incomes are not high enough, and the Government must do more if it really wants to end child poverty.

“Our tamariki deserve to have enough to get by, food on the table, a warm, dry, affordable home to live in with their whānau,” says Jan Logie, Green Party spokesperson for Children.

“But, while the measures are improving, these stats just show us that 125,700 children continue to experience material hardship. This is unacceptable.

“Temporary measures, like the doubling of the Winter Energy Payment and the COVID-19 income relief payments, show that cash-in-hand support can have the most impact when it comes to lifting children and their whānau out of poverty.

“But these one-off payments did little to help those whānau already struggling to make ends meet, including disabled and Māori families.

“Support shouldn’t be conditional; We need a Guaranteed Minimum Income, or a drastic increase to Working For Families and core benefits.The Government has the tools to make this happen.

“We need bold, permanent solutions where children are the number one priority – and we need them now.

“The Government cannot keep making these supports short-term. Child poverty is an enduring problem that requires enduring, long-term solutions. If we are not prepared to put children front and centre, we are not going to get this right,” says Jan Logie.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine, And Blokes In Peril


A great darkness is falling over Ukraine, and it will last for decades. In launching a full scale invasion, Russian president Vladimir Putin is doing what bullies routinely do. He’s beating up on a smaller, weaker adversary while claiming he was provoked. He was pushed into it, he says, and is acting only to defend his own “security.” Yeah right. The reality is that Russia is so weak it could not countenance even a flawed social democracy on its border. So the people of Ukraine are being crushed militarily, and Ukraine is to be ruled once again – as it was before the 2014 uprising - by a puppet whose strings will be pulled by Moscow...
More>>



 
 

Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>



Government: Lifts 66,500 Children Out Of Poverty
Figures released today by Stats NZ show all nine child poverty measures continuing to trend downwards resulting in 66,500 children being lifted out of poverty and the Government meeting the first round of child poverty targets... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Next Stage In Plan To Manage Omicron Peak
Ministers have confirmed a move to the next phase of the Government’s Omicron response from 11:59pm tonight (Thursday, 24 February), COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>



Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


