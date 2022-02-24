Government Must Act Urgently On Ukraine
Thursday, 24 February 2022, 5:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The Government must speedily pass legislation allowing
New Zealand to stand with our traditional partners in
defence of our values, National’s Foreign Affairs Gerry
Brownlee says.
“We totally condemn President
Putin’s decision conduct military operations in Ukraine.
There is no possible justification for the catastrophic
damage to human life this will bring.
“This a threat
to global peace and stability many have never seen their
lifetime, and the time for twiddling thumbs and putting out
statements is over.
“It is not too late for the New
Zealand Government to pass legislation allowing our country
to join in coordination with sanctions being used by our
traditional partners to send a clear message to Russia and
deter this violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty.
“If
they don’t, this Government must explain
why.”
© Scoop Media
