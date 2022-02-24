Government Must Act Urgently On Ukraine

The Government must speedily pass legislation allowing New Zealand to stand with our traditional partners in defence of our values, National’s Foreign Affairs Gerry Brownlee says.

“We totally condemn President Putin’s decision conduct military operations in Ukraine. There is no possible justification for the catastrophic damage to human life this will bring.

“This a threat to global peace and stability many have never seen their lifetime, and the time for twiddling thumbs and putting out statements is over.

“It is not too late for the New Zealand Government to pass legislation allowing our country to join in coordination with sanctions being used by our traditional partners to send a clear message to Russia and deter this violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

“If they don’t, this Government must explain why.”

