Greens Call On Government To Be A Mediator For Peace In Ukraine
Thursday, 24 February 2022, 8:37 pm
Press Release: Green Party
“Our first thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and
their families, as well as the political activists,
journalists, human rights defenders and Rainbow community
members who dedicate their lives working to build a peaceful
and inclusive future for their country and are likely to be
particular targets of Russian violence,” says Foreign
Affairs spokesperson Golriz
Ghahraman.
“Aotearoa New Zealand has proud
history of being a voice for peace on the global stage and
now more than ever we need that voice to be loud and strong.
The Green Party calls on the Government to make best efforts
to facilitate peace mediation. It can do this by speaking
immediately to our allies and trading partners, particularly
the United States and China, and begin working with them for
a swift resolution that promotes non-violence and
de-escalation of force in
Ukraine.”
