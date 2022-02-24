Greens Call On Government To Be A Mediator For Peace In Ukraine

“Our first thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and their families, as well as the political activists, journalists, human rights defenders and Rainbow community members who dedicate their lives working to build a peaceful and inclusive future for their country and are likely to be particular targets of Russian violence,” says Foreign Affairs spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman.

“Aotearoa New Zealand has proud history of being a voice for peace on the global stage and now more than ever we need that voice to be loud and strong. The Green Party calls on the Government to make best efforts to facilitate peace mediation. It can do this by speaking immediately to our allies and trading partners, particularly the United States and China, and begin working with them for a swift resolution that promotes non-violence and de-escalation of force in Ukraine.”

