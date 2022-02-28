Release MIQ Inmates Now

“People currently isolating in MIQ should be released immediately. Making people stay until Thursday or Saturday would be the most extraordinary cruelty, and the pinnacle of uncaring bureaucracy in the name of COVID,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“I spoke to a young person who arrived from the Netherlands yesterday, a place recording fewer daily cases per capita than New Zealand. He’s been tested up the wazoo for the last week of transit and all his results are negative. Arriving in New Zealand he was put on a bus to Rotorua, just as the Prime Minister cancelled MIQ for Kiwis.

“Normally, when the war is over the prisoners get set free. Every person in MIQ right now should be released. Taking up another 2-4 days of their life when the Government has announced the policy will be gone by the end of the week is insulting. It’s the ultimate statement that the Government’s values politics and control above all else.”

