Release MIQ Inmates Now
Monday, 28 February 2022, 8:53 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“People currently isolating in MIQ should be released
immediately. Making people stay until Thursday or Saturday
would be the most extraordinary cruelty, and the pinnacle of
uncaring bureaucracy in the name of COVID,” says ACT
Leader David Seymour.
“I spoke to a young person who
arrived from the Netherlands yesterday, a place recording
fewer daily cases per capita than New Zealand. He’s been
tested up the wazoo for the last week of transit and all his
results are negative. Arriving in New Zealand he was put on
a bus to Rotorua, just as the Prime Minister cancelled MIQ
for Kiwis.
“Normally, when the war is over the
prisoners get set free. Every person in MIQ right now should
be released. Taking up another 2-4 days of their life when
the Government has announced the policy will be gone by the
end of the week is insulting. It’s the ultimate statement
that the Government’s values politics and control above
all
else.”
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Plainly, Russia’s war on Ukraine isn’t something Vladimir Putin dreamed up overnight, or did on impulse. With hindsight, Putin has been working for years to prepare Russia to withstand the economic sanctions that have been the only way the West has been willing to punish his aggression. For one thing, Putin has steadily built up a war chest of $US630 billion at Russia’s central bank to prop up the Russian economy and protect the rouble as best it can from the financial pain Putin knew would be coming once he sent Russia’s tanks rolling across the borders into Ukraine... More>>