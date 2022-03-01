Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand Statement To The High Level Segment Of The 49th Session Of The UN Human Rights Council

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 8:08 am
Speech: New Zealand Government

Whakarongo ake au ki te tangi a te manu, Tui , Tui Tuia, Tuia i runga, Tuia i raro, Tuia I roto, Tuia I waiho, Tuia i te here tangata, ka rongo te pō, ka rongo te ao, Tuia i te here, i takea mai i hawaiiki tangata, Hawaiiki tau tau, otirā, te hono a wairua, ka puta ki te wheiao, ki te ao mārama, Tihei mauri ora.

[My attention is drawn to the cry of the bellbird that has take refuge upon the olive leaves of peace and it is calling "Bind, join, be united as one"

May it be woven above,

Enmeshed below,

Entwined outside.

and within our very beings,

Interlaced by threads of humanity, from your ancestors, and from mine, to all gathered today.

May there be peace in our darkest times, beckoned by a new day and a harbinger of peace and the sanctity of life]

Mr President, Secretary-General, High Commissioner, Excellencies, distinguished delegates, civil society organisations, and friends.

Aotearoa New Zealand is a proponent of peace and reconciliation, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This is a clear act of aggression; a blatant breach of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity; and a violation of international law and the UN Charter by a Permanent Member of the Security Council.

There is no victor in unjustified and unprovoked aggression.

We must be clear. The Russian government has repeatedly ignored opportunities for diplomacy, negotiation and de-escalation, and has instead chosen aggression.

We are witnessing the blatant act of a bully, brutally using its unbridled power to achieve goals at odds with international law. Sadly, women and children are already the innocent victims of this illegal aggression - this cannot be tolerated.

Russia’s actions will have far-reaching and serious humanitarian, security and economic implications for Ukraine, Russia, Europe, and the rest of the world.

Our thoughts today are with the people in Ukraine impacted by this conflict, and also those Ukrainians around the world who feel helpless to protect their whānau, their relatives, at this time.

Aotearoa New Zealand repeats our call for Russia to:

• Act consistently with its international obligations;

• Cease military operations in Ukraine;

• Permanently withdraw to avoid a catastrophic and pointless loss of innocent life;

• Take all possible steps to protect civilians in line with international humanitarian law; and

• To return to diplomatic negotiations as a pathway to resolve this conflict.

We must not let diplomacy fail we must persevere in the pursuit of an outcome that prevents further suffering. War, Mr President, must Stop!

Let me now turn to other international crises that are of deep concern to New Zealand.

Armed conflicts, including in Ethiopia, Syria and Yemen, continue to cause egregious human rights abuses and humanitarian crises.

Democratic rights, such as freedom of expression and media freedoms, are being eroded. The military coups in Myanmar and Sudan and lack of free and fair elections in Nicaragua are stark examples of this.

The hard won rights of women and girls have tragically gone backwards over the past year - most notably in Afghanistan. They do not deserve to be forced to abandon the prospect of better education, open and transparent democracy, improved civil and political rights, improved health and livelihoods.

We are seriously concerned about the growing number of credible reports of systematic violations of the human rights of minority groups – including the Rohingya and the Uyghur.

We must continue to shine a light on situations where such violations are taking place. We reiterate our call on China to grant meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang for UN experts, and other independent observers. We also urge the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to table its findings as a critical step towards determining the extent of violations against the Uyghur.

Mr President

Human rights embody universal values. But these values are at risk if we do not accept our collective responsibility to protect and uphold the dignity of all people, individually and collectively, irrespective of the context or situation in which they live.

Mo te iti, me te rahi: for the greater benefit of the most vulnerable and the most diverse.

We are concerned that the COVID 19 pandemic and the climate crisis are exacerbating existing inequalities and undermining the basic human rights of millions, particularly in our Indo-Pacific region.

It is in this challenging international context that we must remember what can be achieved when we work together in partnership. But that expression is about action not words, ‘mahia te mahi hei painga mo te Iwi’: by our actions, our good deeds will be felt by people and that is what matters most.

The Council must be a forum for all states to engage openly on human rights, to share experiences and progress, and to hold each other to account.

The Council is also an opportunity to explore how we can apply more fully, and with greater regard the full suite of tools that enable innovative solutions to address human rights

We increasingly confront more challenging contexts and we must not reside on the fringes of a polarising set of circumstances where there is no bridge, no hope of diplomacy or dialogue to address human rights abuse.

Colleagues: we must exhaust every effort for diplomacy and dialogue.

The system is also most effective when civil society actively engages, and when those groups whose rights are marginalised are given a voice. The social fabric of a fair and decent society is evidenced by the way we uphold and defend universal human rights.

In this important session of the Council, we are proud to co-lead with Mexico a resolution a on the rights of persons with disabilities. We will also continue to prioritise engagement on the rights of indigenous peoples, gender equality, democratic rights, LGBTQI rights, ending arbitrary detention practices and the eradication of the death penalty.

New Zealand looks forward to continuing to work with you all to progress universal human rights and protect the dignity and mana of all peoples.

“Ki te kotahi te kaakaho ka whati, ki te kapuia e kore e whati”.

“We must stand together in our effort to uphold human rights: we cannot be deterred if we are united.”

Pai Mārire

Thank You

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Tentative Response To Putin, Plus Putin’s Mentor


Plainly, Russia’s war on Ukraine isn’t something Vladimir Putin dreamed up overnight, or did on impulse. With hindsight, Putin has been working for years to prepare Russia to withstand the economic sanctions that have been the only way the West has been willing to punish his aggression. For one thing, Putin has steadily built up a war chest of $US630 billion at Russia’s central bank to prop up the Russian economy and protect the rouble as best it can from the financial pain Putin knew would be coming once he sent Russia’s tanks rolling across the borders into Ukraine...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Zealand Signs Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have overnight signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that unlocks unprecedented access to the UK market and accelerates New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery, say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Announces Initial Humanitarian Support For Ukraine
New Zealand is providing humanitarian aid to support those in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.
“Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia’s unprovoked invasion... More>>

Government: Aotearoa New Zealand Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta say Aotearoa New Zealand condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and will join partners in introducing a range of measures in response... More>>



Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 