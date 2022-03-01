ACT Welcomes UK Free Trade Agreement
Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 9:49 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The ACT Party today welcomes news of the signing of a
Free Trade Agreement between New Zealand and the United
Kingdom,” says ACT’s Deputy Leader and Trade
spokesperson Brooke van Velden.
"Free trade agreements
drive growth, while reducing costs to consumers and
increasing productivity, a key indicator for the quality of
life enjoyed by all New Zealanders.
"It’s in New
Zealand’s DNA that we are a trading nation. The UK is the
world’s fifth largest economy, so trading with the UK is
highly significant opportunity to diversify our markets and
raise prices for our producers.
“In a time of
increasing international instability, this Free Trade
Agreement is important not just for both economies, but our
shared values as liberal democracies.
“Usually we
find little to agree with the Government on, but this FTA is
a clear exception.
"ACT has always been the strongest
proponent of free trade in Parliament. We welcome today’s
news."
