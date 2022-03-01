Govt Urged To Create Special Visa For Ukrainians
Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 10:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
National is urging the New Zealand Government to create a
special humanitarian visa for immediate family members of
Ukrainians who have settled in New Zealand, Immigration
spokesperson Erica Stanford says.
“The situation in
Ukraine is worsening by the day and Ukrainian Kiwis will be
extremely worried about the safety of their family members
back home.
“This is something New Zealand can do now
to support our Ukrainian Kiwis to bring their immediate
family members here. There are approximately 1500 Ukrainians
living in New Zealand, so this could benefit thousands of
people in desperate situations.
“The Government
should also fast-track existing visa applications for
Ukrainians, as Australia has done.
“New Zealand's
response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine so far has been
lacking compared to the rest of the global community. We
urge the Government to make this a
priority.”
© Scoop Media
