Green Party Says Government Needs To Do Better To Protect Our Drinking Water

Friday, 4 March 2022, 2:33 pm
The Green Party is calling on the Government to improve environmental standards so every New Zealander has access to clean, healthy drinking water.

“We know what needs to be done to ensure every New Zealander has access to safe drinking now and in future. We need action now to stop increasing nitrate pollution of drinking water sources," says Eugenie Sage, Green spokesperson for the environment.

The Green Party’s call comes two days before a consultation on proposed drinking water standards closes for submissions.

“The first thing the Government needs to do is begin the phase out of synthetic fertiliser and the intensive grazing it facilitates.

“The expansion and industrialisation of dairy farming in New Zealand has been fuelled in large part by the use of synthetic fertiliser. Under the Government’s current proposals, little will change, meaning that large industrialised farms can continue polluting the rivers, aquifers and drinking water we enjoy and rely on.

“New drinking water standards must also include a stronger limit on the amount of dissolved organic nitrogen allowed in our freshwater. The current limit is far too high to address what we know is a risk to human health. The limit needs to come down from 11.3 mg/litre to less than 1 mg/ litre in line with what scientists suggest is safe.

“As well as strengthening protections, the Greens also want to see drinking water standards apply to supplies that serve small numbers of people.

“Right now, water supplies serving fewer than 500 people do not have to comply with national environmental standards. This needs to change so that no matter where you live, the water you rely on is guaranteed to be healthy and safe,” says Eugenie Sage.

The Government’s consultation closes on Sunday 6 March. The Green Party has prepared a submission guide to support people to have their say: https://action.greens.org.nz/protect_our_drinking_water.

Wellington Protest Activity: 'Crime Scene' At Parliament As Investigation Begins

Forensic investigations are underway to determine those responsible for the arson. A check for hazards will also be completed before the area can reopen to the public.
Police investigators have begun reviewing a huge amount of footage taken of yesterday’s operation, to identify possible further lines of enquiry and prosecution.
Police have now arrested 100 people, including 11 today, on charges such as arson, grievous bodily harm, inciting violence, theft, assault, trespass and obstruction...
Gordon Campbell: On The Impotence Of Onlookers


Against its will, the world has become conditioned to driving by acts of genocide and peering at them through the window with alarm – before driving on home to dinner and a relatively untroubled night’s sleep. The heinous wars in Yemen and Syria, Afghanistan handed over to the Taliban, the death of democracy in Hong Kong, a million Uighurs in concentration camps… And now, Ukraine. Bad things keep on happening to innocent people. As the satirical headline on the Reductress website put it: “Russia Starts War Despite Us All Having a Lot Going On Right Now.”...
National: Woods Must Act On Kāinga Ora Cover Up
The Housing Minister must act to restore confidence in Kāinga Ora after a Public Service Commission investigation concluded that the agency repeatedly failed to meet the standards expected of a public service agency, National’s Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Signs Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have overnight signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that unlocks unprecedented access to the UK market and accelerates New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery, say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

Government: Announces Initial Humanitarian Support For Ukraine
New Zealand is providing humanitarian aid to support those in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.
“Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia’s unprovoked invasion... More>>

Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


