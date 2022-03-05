Government Must Do More For Pacific People
Saturday, 5 March 2022, 2:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Data showing Pacific people are contracting Covid-19 four
times more than Maori and eight times more than non-Maori
should be a wakeup call to the Government to do more to
support this at-risk group, National’s Health spokesperson
Dr Shane Reti says.
“In every single strain –
Alpha, Delta and now Omicron – the number of Pacific
people who have contracted Covid-19 has been
disproportionately high. But it’s not clear what the
Government has learnt about how best to address this with
each successive strain.
“While vaccination rates for
this community have been generally pleasing, Pacific people
are more likely to live in communal environments with
limitations on housing and overcrowding, and more likely to
attend large religious gatherings – all of which
contribute to high case rates.
“The Government needs
to do more to increase educational outreach into Pacific
communities, including further use of trusted community and
faith leaders, to help inform and educate Pacific people
about ways to protect themselves from Covid-19.
“The
Government cannot afford to take their eye off the Pacific
community during the pandemic, but unfortunately the data
for Omicron suggests they already
have.”
