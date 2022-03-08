Prominent Women Reinforce Collective Approach To Addressing Gender-based Violence

On International Women’s Day, the Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence, Hon Marama Davidson, has joined with other women to reinforce the need for collective action to address gender-based violence.

“Te Aorerekura, our country’s first National Strategy to Eliminate Family Violence and Sexual Violence sets an ambitious vision for our nation and provides a framework for collective action to address family violence and sexual violence,” says Minister Davidson.

“Today, we are reinforcing the value of collective action across government and in communities, to address gender inequities and thereby reduce the likelihood of family violence and sexual violence. Gender inequities are one of the drivers of family violence and sexual violence.

The women joining this call include Dr Huhana Hickey MNZM (lawyer, Ngāti Tāhinga, Whakatōhea), Paula Tesoriero (Disability Rights Commissioner), Dr Kim McGregor (Chief Victims Advisor), Theresa Gattung (Chair, Global Women), Sinead Boucher (Editor, Stuff NZ), Traci Houpapa MNZM, Mary Haddock-Staniland (Global DEI Executive), Lisa Smith (National Network for Stopping Violence Services), Tabby Besley (InsideOut), Fariya Begum and Silvana Erenchun Perez (SHAMA), Jennifer Khan-Janif MNZM (Human Rights Advocate), Dr Charlotte Moore (Kaiwhakahaere, Family Violence Clearinghouse), Ali’imuamua Sandra Alofivae MNZM (Barrister), Rolinda Karapu (Kaitiaki-a Whare Wahine), Adeline S. Greig (Gender Minorities Aotearoa), Merran Lawler, (Kaiarahi – Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga – National Network for Stopping Violence Services), and Hera Pierce (Tu Wahine Trust).

The women said, “We are a diverse group of people who know that change is possible when we work together. We want to see the nation come together around Te Aorerekura, to enable the wellbeing of all people by eliminating family violence and sexual violence.

“We want to see government agencies, iwi, faith-based groups, businesses, news media and communities working together to achieve the social change and systemic change needed to deliver Te Aorerekura.

“On International Women’s Day we are reinforcing the opportunity currently before us, to address the attitudes and behaviours that lead to women – particularly young women, disabled women, trans women, and wāhine Māori - being harmed by violence.

“We all have a part to play in creating an Aotearoa New Zealand, where gender-based violence is not acceptable. Together, through prevention, response and healing we can make our country a safer place where people thrive and live free from violence,” the women concluded.”

© Scoop Media

