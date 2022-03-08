Parliament

Consumers To Benefit From A More Competitive Retail Grocery Market

Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 9:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Dr David Clark

Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

New Zealanders will soon benefit from a much more competitive grocery sector as a result of market study findings unveiled by the Commerce Commission today.

“The report is clear: competition in the retail grocery sector is not working. Consumers could get better prices, range and quality if action is taken,” Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said.

“We made a manifesto commitment in 2020 to address the rising cost of groceries and to make sure shoppers are paying a fair price at the checkout. It’s especially important as the economy recovers from the impact of COVID-19.

“This is the second of three market studies commissioned, to help Government continue to deliver on our promise to ensure hard-working kiwis are getting a fair deal for the things they buy and consume.

“I know there is a desire to see us act swiftly on this too, and I want New Zealanders to know this will be the case. From today, we will immediately progress work to address the Commission’s recommendations.

“This includes exploring how a Code of Conduct between major retailers and suppliers could be developed and looking at the role a dedicated regulator for the grocery sector could play.

“The Commission’s findings indicate that restrictive covenants over land are a major barrier to supermarkets accessing new sites, so I want to ban these covenants being used to stop competition.

“The report sets out a clear justification for change in the grocery market. The status quo will not deliver fairer prices for consumers and a better deal for producers and wholesalers, and I hope the sector will constructively engage in the changes that need to be made.

“Given the importance of achieving healthy levels of competition in our retail grocery sector I have not ruled out some of the other options that the Commerce Commission tabled while developing its report, if consumer benefit is not achieved from the changes recommended in the report.

“When New Zealand supermarkets are making more than double what the Commerce Commission considers to be a normal rate of return on capital for grocery retailing, it’s clear there is a problem with competition that needs to be fixed.

“New Zealanders are paying more at the checkout than most. Out of 38 OECD countries we’re the fifth highest in terms of grocery prices. This report makes a serious case for change when it comes to competition in the sector, so kiwis don’t have to pay so much for the basics,” David Clark said.

The report is available on the Commerce Commission’s website.

Notes:

Report:

The Government launched the retail grocery sector market study in November 2020 to look into competition in the sector. The Commerce Commission released its draft report in July 2021

Market studies:

A market study helps determine whether there are factors that may be impeding competition in a market or markets for goods or services.

The Government has given the Commerce Commission the power to conduct market studies into various industries under the Commerce Amendment Act 2018. This allows the Commission to examine issues that are not a direct breach of competition law, such as barriers to entry, but that may require regulatory or other types of policy changes in order to be resolved.

The retail grocery study is the second market study. The third market study into residential building supplies, launched in November 2021, is currently underway.

