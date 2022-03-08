Parliament

Barriers To Business Driving Supermarket Costs

Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 9:47 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The millions of dollars spent on the Commerce Commission report into supermarkets has reported back on what we could have told Government for free proposing some extra bureaucracy to boot, it’s too hard to build, too hard to invest, too hard to do business in New Zealand,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The out of touch Commerce Commission has chosen today – the peak of the Omicron wave when supermarkets are desperately trying to battle supply chain issues and flying in workers from Australia to cover sick leave to release this report.

“I’m sure New Zealanders would rather in these unprecedented times, supermarket bosses were working to get food on the shelves, rather than responding to an ideological report commissioned by the Government.

“We should make it easier to develop property, easier to get foreign direct investment into the country, and easier to employ people.

“It’s little wonder there is not more competition in New Zealand, entering the market is nearly impossible considering the regulatory barriers faced in New Zealand. If it’s too hard to build a house, imagine a supermarket.

“The other recommendations amount to halfway-house unbundling that in reality will lead to enormous bureaucracy. How will it be determined that a retailer has ‘fairly considered’ a request from a competitor? It is a bureaucrat’s dream, but it’s not substitute for real choice and competition.

“The same can be said for ‘monitoring strategic conduct.’ What does that mean? In practice it can only mean that people trying to do business have to spend yet more time asking permission from bureaucrats and less time serving customers.

“There’s no doubt the Kiwis are being squeezed at the supermarket – but the Government who ordered this report now needs to admit that it’s the inflation it caused that’s hurting Kiwi battlers.

“There are solutions to the cost of living crisis in New Zealand, they are less tax, less regulation, and more freedom to get things done.

“If the Government wants to give New Zealanders a break, ACT has set out a range of solutions to the cost of living crisis. In particular, we would:

Deliver a middle-income tax cut:

• Reduce the middle-income tax rate from 30% to 17.5%. Our plan will allow the average full-time worker to keep $2,000 more a year to help deal with the rising cost of living. That’s almost $40 more a week in the pockets of hardworking taxpayers to help them with the cost of life.

Cut wasteful spending

• Zero base the public service by going back to zero and ask ourselves, if the departments and bureaucracies we have now didn’t exist, would we establish them today.

“If the Government really cared about consumers and competition, it would stop making laws that make it harder to do business in New Zealand. If we want more competition, it must be possible for investment to come into the country, sites to be developed for property, skilled people to come through the border, and new employers to employ people without endless bureaucracy, not to mention the onset of ‘fair pay’ agreements which will make competition even harder with all workers in a sector on the same contract nationwide.”

Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Tired Tax Plan


Like a broken record, National Party leader Christopher Luxon is offering a 40 year old formula of tax cuts that (inevitably) will be paid for over time, by cuts to public services. His tax cutting plans would hugely and disproportionately benefit the top 3% of the income elite to which he personally belongs. Moreover, as an owner of seven houses, he would also stand to benefit from the proposed reduction (from 10 years to two years) of the “bright line” test brought in to restrain the relatively tax-free buying and selling of housing properties. Property developers owning multiple properties would also gain significantly from the renewed ability to write off interest deductions...
Luxon: State Of The Nation Address
Kia ora koutou katoa, Da jia hao, Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Assalamu alaikum, Talofa lava, Malo e lelei, and good morning everyone. Thank you so much for joining me here today. First, I want to acknowledge that everyone has been shaken by the unprovoked and senseless attack on Ukraine... More>>


National: Woods Must Act On Kāinga Ora Cover Up
The Housing Minister must act to restore confidence in Kāinga Ora after a Public Service Commission investigation concluded that the agency repeatedly failed to meet the standards expected of a public service agency, National’s Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Signs Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have overnight signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that unlocks unprecedented access to the UK market and accelerates New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery, say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


