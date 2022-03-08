Give Sanctuary To Ukrainian-Kiwi Families
Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 10:54 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The ACT Party has today launched a
petition to give sanctuary to Ukrainian-Kiwi families,”
says ACT Deputy Leader and Foreign Affairs spokesperson
Brooke van Velden.
“ACT has spoken to
Kiwi-Ukrainians who are watching with horror what’s
happening to their homeland. These are people who have
parents, brothers, sisters, partners and children caught in
the conflict.
“The New Zealand Government has been
far to slow to act. The only real things it’s done so far
is send a tiny amount for some blankets.
“It’s
time to step up. The world is uniting against Russian
aggression to help the Ukrainian people. The question is
what are we doing for our Ukrainian-Kiwi
neighbours?
“The Government should allow
Kiwi-Ukrainians to bring their immediate family to New
Zealand as soon as possible.
“ACT has launched a
petition calling on the Government to do that. It’s a
simple thing the Government could do quickly to show
solidarity to Kiwi-Ukrainians.
“It’s time for the
Government to step up on the Ukraine conflict and show the
world where our loyalties lie.”
Sign
the petition
here.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Like a broken record, National Party leader Christopher Luxon is offering a 40 year old formula of tax cuts that (inevitably) will be paid for over time, by cuts to public services. His tax cutting plans would hugely and disproportionately benefit the top 3% of the income elite to which he personally belongs. Moreover, as an owner of seven houses, he would also stand to benefit from the proposed reduction (from 10 years to two years) of the “bright line” test brought in to restrain the relatively tax-free buying and selling of housing properties. Property developers owning multiple properties would also gain significantly from the renewed ability to write off interest deductions... More>>