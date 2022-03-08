Government Fast-tracks Support For Ukrainians
Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 1:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
The Government is putting in place fast-track measures to
support Ukrainians to remain in New Zealand or to return
here immediately.
“New Zealand was one of the first
to give humanitarian support to Ukrainians when Russia
invaded, and although we know the numbers are small we are
fast-tracking support for Ukrainians to remain in or return
to New Zealand immediately,” Immigration Minister Kris
Faafoi said.
“Ukrainian nationals in New Zealand
whose visas expire before the end of the year can remain
here legally for a further 12 months to give them certainty
at a time when their country is being invaded and they may
not be able to return home.
“Latest figures show
about 300 Ukrainian citizens in New Zealand are on temporary
visas with 140 expiring before the end of the
year.
“Further, 250 or so Ukrainian citizens holding
valid New Zealand visas offshore will now be able to enter
New Zealand immediately without waiting for the borders to
reopen, as long as they meet COVID-19 health requirements to
travel.
