Jacinda Out Of Touch With Kiwis

“The Prime Minister has shown today in Question Time how out of touch she is with everyday Kiwis,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Jacinda Ardern said in 2013 that “unemployment, housing, cost of living add up to people losing faith in government.”

“Fast forward just a few years and she still knows this is true, but she just can’t admit it– talking around in circles when asked if she still agrees.

“Her only solution is to dish out money to beneficiaries and raise the minimum wage – piling more costs onto already struggling businesses. What about the other 82 per cent of Kiwis?

“She claims tax cuts would be inflationary, but more Government spending won’t be and can’t explain why.

“ACT released our plan to deal with the cost of living crisis back in December. We would:

Deliver a middle-income tax cut:

• Reduce the middle-income tax rate from 30% to 17.5%. Our plan will allow the average full-time worker to keep $2,000 more a year to help deal with the rising cost of living. That’s almost $40 more a week in the pockets of hardworking taxpayers to help them with the cost of life.

Cut wasteful spending

• Zero base the public service by going back to zero and ask ourselves, if the departments and bureaucracies we have now didn’t exist, would we establish them today.

“ACT’s package of solutions will make life more affordable for middle New Zealand. Parents shouldn’t have to choose between swimming lessons for their kids and tank of petrol. We will keep listening to the concerns of New Zealanders and pushing for better solutions to make life more affordable for Kiwi families.

