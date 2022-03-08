Parliament

Yes Chris Hipkins, Let’s Dump Unworkable Isolation Rules

Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 4:08 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Government’s pondering that it might change unworkable isolation rules is very welcome but very late,” says ACT leader David Seymour.

“ACT called for change two weeks ago in our latest COVID policy document Move On. We pointed out that the CDC says omicron is infectious on days 4-6, so 10 days isolation makes no sense.

“We call on the Government to follow either the CDC’s advice for Americans, being a five day isolation period, or the Singaporean model, 72 hours isolation and out with a negative test.

“In fact, ACT has been calling for changes to the Government’s unworkable isolation rules since January. People can’t afford 10 days so they’ll do anything to avoid isolating. As we predicted, we’ve seen QR code scanning plummet, testing rates low, and streets empty.

“Businesses are suffering a virtual lockdown, some shopkeepers are lucky to get a few customers a day because people are in fear. The Government is trying to change how the courts work because they can’t get juries when people are too scared to come to a selection. The real answer is to get rid of unworkable isolation rules, and it’s been the answer for two months now.

“More generally, the Government needs to take a leaf from ACT’s book in its approach to setting COVID priorities. Going right back to our first COVID policy Paper in August 2020, A Wellbeing Approach to COVID, we’ve said the Government needs to balance all human needs, because COVID is important but it is not our only problem.

“The Government should be bold with the isolation rules. Seventy two hours and you’re out with your first negative test. The Government should accompany this by immediately legalising all 27 Aussie Approved rapid Antigen Tests that are over 90 per cent accurate. Why wouldn’t it?”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



