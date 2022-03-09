Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Desperate Ukrainian Families Can’t Wait For Govt

Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 12:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

It’s been 14 days since Russian bombs started falling on Ukraine, yet the Government has done nothing to expedite visas for wider family members of Kiwi-based Ukrainians, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says.

“Desperate Ukrainians in New Zealand have been unable to rescue wider family members because Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi has not created a visa pathway to let them come to New Zealand.

“We now know the reason they can’t find application forms or information about how to apply – because it doesn’t exist.

“Last week, National urged the Government to create a special humanitarian visa for immediate family members of Ukrainians who have settled in New Zealand.

“We called for this visa because we know there is no ability for wider family members to use the compassionate entry criteria of existing visas after Minister Faafoi last year changed the rules to exclude humanitarian crises occurring outside of New Zealand.

“Other countries have been able to fast-track family members fleeing the war, yet New Zealand is lagging behind.

“The Government has been slow to introduce sanctions against Russia and now Minister Faafoi is working at a glacial pace on getting visa options in place to bring the wider family members of Ukrainians to New Zealand.

“His announcement yesterday failed to help a large number of Ukrainians who need our support to bring their parents, brothers and sisters and other family members to New Zealand.

“Minister Faafoi’s inaction has increased the already huge stress placed on Ukrainian communities in New Zealand. We urge the Government to make our call for a humanitarian visa a priority.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Supermarket Rip-offs


If you make the land available, they will come. The cargo cult thinking behind the key recommendation of the Commerce Commission’s final report into the supermarket industry would have us believe that if land is made available, a white knight will come riding in over the horizon to create true competition, save us from predatory pricing and obviate the need for structural change in the industry. Dream on. Keep the scale of the problem in mind. The two Aussie chains are running the most lucrative supermarket extortion racket pricing operation in the entire OECD...
More>>



 
 

Government: Fast-tracks Support For Ukrainians
The Government is putting in place fast-track measures to support Ukrainians to remain in New Zealand or to return here immediately. “New Zealand was one of the first to give humanitarian support to Ukrainians when Russia invaded... More>>


Luxon: State Of The Nation Address
Kia ora koutou katoa, Da jia hao, Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Assalamu alaikum, Talofa lava, Malo e lelei, and good morning everyone. Thank you so much for joining me here today. First, I want to acknowledge that everyone has been shaken by the unprovoked and senseless attack on Ukraine... More>>


National: Woods Must Act On Kāinga Ora Cover Up
The Housing Minister must act to restore confidence in Kāinga Ora after a Public Service Commission investigation concluded that the agency repeatedly failed to meet the standards expected of a public service agency, National’s Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 