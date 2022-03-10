Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Aviation Sector Ready For Take-off With MIAC Extension

Thursday, 10 March 2022, 9:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government has extended critical support to the aviation sector through to March 2023 to help rebuild international connections and support New Zealand’s economic recovery, Transport Minister Michael Wood announced today.

“As the border opens and passengers return under our Government’s Reconnecting New Zealand plans, the aviation sector is ready for take-off. The Maintaining International Air Connectivity (MIAC) scheme was due to end on 31 March 2022, but we have pushed it out a year to protect our links with the rest of the world and keep trade flowing,” Michael Wood said.

“Even now as we look forward to welcoming overseas visitors back to our shores, the number of passenger flights into New Zealand is only a quarter of pre-COVID levels, and many of those planes still carry few passengers.

“As New Zealand reconnects with the world, we expect to see a significant increase in traveller numbers over the next year. By extending the MIAC scheme we can ensure our aviation sector is well-placed to support this rapid rebound in passenger volumes.

“Since May 2020, MIAC support has enabled more than 12,300 flights carrying over 235,000 tonnes of airfreight with a trade value of $18.8 billion. During the same period, nearly 105,000 people have returned to New Zealand on MIAC supported flights, which amounts to approximately half of all those who’ve passed through MIQ facilities.

“This final extension of the scheme will provide much-needed certainty as passenger travel recovers, ensuring there are regular international flights for travellers and freight. It also means we can continue to grow our export base and get time-critical supplies such as medicines and special equipment into the country quickly.

“MIAC support levels will be scaled-back and ultimately end as international flight frequencies and passenger numbers return to normal. We’ve already been able to end MIAC support on flights to and from the Cook Islands because of quarantine-free travel, and the opening of borders with Australia means that will likely be the next market that will bounce back to pre-COVID levels.

“Our Government has agreed to an additional $250 million to support flights from 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023. The Ministry of Transport is working with airlines to confirm the routes and services that will be supported during the extension period. The exact schedule of services under the MIAC extension will be finalised over the coming weeks,” Michael Wood said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Supermarket Rip-offs


If you make the land available, they will come. The cargo cult thinking behind the key recommendation of the Commerce Commission’s final report into the supermarket industry would have us believe that if land is made available, a white knight will come riding in over the horizon to create true competition, save us from predatory pricing and obviate the need for structural change in the industry. Dream on. Keep the scale of the problem in mind. The two chains are running the most lucrative supermarket extortion racket pricing operation in the entire OECD...
More>>



 
 

Government: Isolation Period Reduced From 10 To 7 Days; Third Vaccine Becomes Available
The isolation period for COVID-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 to seven days, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins announced today. “We remain committed to reducing the spread of Omicron to protect our health system and each other... More>>


Government: Fast-tracks Support For Ukrainians
The Government is putting in place fast-track measures to support Ukrainians to remain in New Zealand or to return here immediately. “New Zealand was one of the first to give humanitarian support to Ukrainians when Russia invaded... More>>


Luxon: State Of The Nation Address
Kia ora koutou katoa, Da jia hao, Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Assalamu alaikum, Talofa lava, Malo e lelei, and good morning everyone. Thank you so much for joining me here today. First, I want to acknowledge that everyone has been shaken by the unprovoked and senseless attack on Ukraine... More>>



Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 