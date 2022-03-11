Parliament

Commission To Be Appointed To Tauranga City Council Beyond October 2022

Friday, 11 March 2022, 11:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nanaia Mahuta

Minister of Local Government
Minita Kaunihera ā-Rohe

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has today announced her intention to appoint a Commission to the Tauranga City Council until July 2024.

“The current Tauranga Commissioners have accomplished some impressive achievements in their tenure including strengthening relationships with the community, producing a long-term plan for 2021-31, and improving culture within the Council,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“They have acted on many hard decisions that are essential to building a prosperous and sustainable future for Tauranga. But it is clear there is more to be done.

“Having a Commission beyond October will ensure that the Council have the stability needed to maintain its current pace. They will be able to deliver on several complex programmes of work, including plans for the new civic centre precinct and investment plans for future growth.

“I have taken on board the Commission’s exit plan and recommendations and carefully considered all available options. It became clear that the Council is still facing significant challenges and it was going to be necessary to continue to have a Commission at the Council to advance the progress already made.

“I want to acknowledge Commission Chair Anne Tolley and thank the current Commissioners for the work that they have undertaken so far. They have worked effectively to understand the needs of the Tauranga and what is required to deliver significant and necessary change to a rapidly growing city,” said Nanaia Mahuta.

The current Commission’s term began in February 2021 and will end in October. Following consultation with Cabinet, Minister Nanaia Mahuta will consider candidates for appointment to the next Commission.

“My intention is for a smooth transition back to elected representation for Tauranga in July 2024 with elections to bring in new councillors and a new Mayor,” said Nanaia Mahuta

“Today’s decision reflects the excellent progress made to date but also the work that remains to be done to ensure that Tauranga and the wider Bay of Plenty region are provided with the services and infrastructure they require into the future,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Further announcements about appointees and Terms of Reference of the Commission will be made in the coming weeks.

