Delivering On Our Commitment To Māori Housing

Friday, 11 March 2022, 12:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Peeni Henare

Associate Minister of Housing

Today the Associate Minister of Housing (Māori Housing) Peeni Henare released the Implementation Plan for the National Māori Housing Strategy – MAIHI Ka Ora.

At the annual MAIHI Whare Wānanga, hosted by Te Tai Tokerau, the Minister said, “Over the past year, our teams at Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga and Te Puni Kōkiri have worked with iwi, hapū and Māori organisations to take the shared aspirations of MAIHI Ka Ora – and develop an Implementation Plan that shows how we can partner together to turn those aspirations into better housing outcomes for whānau.”

‘Last year we launched our National Māori Housing strategy – MAIHI Ka Ora. It promised partnership, investment and progress. Our implementation plan clearly steps out how we will achieve our long term goal of ensuring that all whānau have safe, healthy affordable homes with secure tenure, across the Māori housing continuum.

“This Implementation plan does not shy away from tackling some of the biggest issues facing Māori Housing and instead outlines how Māori and the Crown can work together to overcome some of the barriers Māori face when utilising their land and resources for housing.”

“The Implementation plan looks at making improvements to programmes like Kainga Whenua loans so the support that the housing support Government provides serves Māori better.

“It commits to building 1000 houses, supporting the infrastructure of 2,700 new house builds and repairing 700 whānau-owned homes – all through the Whai Kainga, Whai Oranga Programme.”, Peeni Henare.

Minister for Māori Development, Willie Jackson said, “We know the work we do in housing repairs has a major impact on the whānau and the communities it delivers too. But we need to do more. This Implementation Plan, coupled with the Governments $730 million commitment to Māori Housing paves a clear pathway forward for all of us. A pathway that does more for and with iwi, hapū and whānau.”

“The Implementation Plan is grounded in a strong Māori Crown partnership – this reflects our commitment to doing things differently, to admitting that the Crown does not always have all the answers and that sometimes those answer sit with the people. This Implementation Plan acknowledges the Crown’s role in supporting Māori to take a by Māori for Māori approach – because this is how we getting better housing outcomes for our whānau”, Willie Jackson said.

