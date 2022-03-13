Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Tourism Needs Isolation-free Travel

Sunday, 13 March 2022, 2:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Government needs to bring forward isolation-free travel for vaccinated and tested visitors before more tourism businesses close, National’s Tourism spokesperson Todd McClay says.

“Forward bookings for tourism are at record lows. With the Australian school holidays about to begin, and the ski season only months away, the need for a clear announcement of isolation-free travel for visitors has become urgent.

“The current impractical rules mean that Australian visitors won’t be able to travel here until July.

“With more than 95 per cent of Kiwis vaccinated, tourism towns need life to go back to normal. They need paying visitors to spend money in their shops and restaurants. They need paying holiday-makers filling their hotels and motels, not self-isolation guests.

“The Government needs to explain to small tourism businesses faced with the decision of closing their doors why a family from Queensland who are tested and double vaccinated are a higher risk in Rotorua or Queenstown than a Kiwi family who’ve popped across to the Gold Coast for the weekend.

“The Government is harming the tourism sector through inaction. The iconic Rainbow Springs in Rotorua has just announced permanent closure due to no visitors. An announcement by the Government earlier might have allowed them to keep their doors open.

“Pre-COVID, tourism was our largest export earner, employing more than 300,000 people. Now, Westpac are forecasting that our international tourism recovery will be further delayed, saying that ‘NZ’s current self-isolation border requirements will be too prohibitive for potential travellers’.

“Bringing forward isolation-free travel to New Zealand would mean that our visitor economy could finally start to rebuild.

“Without a clear announcement, airlines cannot plan flights and holiday-makers can’t book holidays. The tourism sector needs certainty from the Government so they can survive.

“The Government needs to allow double vaccinated tourists and businesspeople isolation-free travel to New Zealand in time for the Australian school holidays. Every day they continue to sit on their hands, more tourism businesses will close.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Peace Flotilla And The Oligarch


As the peace flotilla converges on the Northland luxury resort owned by Russian steel magnate Alexander Abramov, the government is putting in place the full and final legal framework for extending the sanctions on Russia, which may (or may not) include the ability to freeze and seize Abramov’s assets. While Abramov does not seem to belong within Vladimir Putin’s inner circle of major oligarchs, his case is instructive...
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand Passes Historic Russia Sanctions Act
Parliament has unanimously passed historic sanctions legislation in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. “New Zealand unequivocally condemns the Putin regime... More>>



National: Hipkins Breaches Privacy Against MFAT Instruction
New information reveals that Chris Hipkins not only breached Charlotte Bellis’ privacy by releasing her personal details, but also ignored Ministry of Foreign Affairs instruction that those details were ‘not for public comment’, National’s Covid-19 spokesperson Chris Bishop says... More>>

Government: Isolation Period Reduced From 10 To 7 Days; Third Vaccine Becomes Available
The isolation period for COVID-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 to seven days, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins announced today. “We remain committed to reducing the spread of Omicron to protect our health system and each other... More>>

Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 