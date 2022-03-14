Parliament

Excise Tweaks Don’t Fix Wider Cost Of Living Crisis

Monday, 14 March 2022, 4:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Government’s petrol tax tweaks will provide some relief but don’t address the wider cost of living crisis that Kiwis across the country are facing, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says.

“It’s good that the Government has finally accepted there is a cost of living crisis in New Zealand. But now they need to address it.

“It’s not just petrol prices that are going up. Food prices are up more than 13 per cent and weekly rent is up $150.

“And rampant inflation means Kiwis are paying more income tax, despite going backwards under Labour.

“People deserve a break. The best way to do that is to adjust tax thresholds to return the extra tax Labour are grabbing through inflation. This would see the average earner keep an extra $870 a year.

“Until now, all Labour has done since they came into office is increase taxes. There’s the regional fuel tax, the brightline extension, the removal of interest deductibility on rentals, the new 39 per cent income tax rate, the proposed light rail tax and the latest jobs tax proposal.

“National would allow hard working Kiwis to keep more of what they earn.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s “Cost Of Living Crisis” Gambit


Clearly, no-one should underestimate the political pulling power of a suit offering tax cuts. Last week’s rise of Christopher Luxon and the National Party in the polls is consistent, at least. John Key, Luxon’s mentor, also rode into office on the promise of tax cuts that also turned out to significantly benefit the rich – and we all paid for them afterwards with nine years of rising social deficits, crumbling infrastructure, polluted waterways and a rundown health system that left us totally unprepared for the pandemic. The good old days. Can Christopher Luxon bring them back again?..
More>>



 
 

Government: Plans To Transform Recycling
The Government is taking steps to improve recycling at home, and on the go, and is inviting New Zealanders to have their say. “Every year New Zealand generates more than 17 million tonnes of waste and sends almost 13 million tonnes of that to landfill,” Environment Minister David Parker said... More>>

Government: New Zealand Passes Historic Russia Sanctions Act
Parliament has unanimously passed historic sanctions legislation in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. “New Zealand unequivocally condemns the Putin regime... More>>



National: Hipkins Breaches Privacy Against MFAT Instruction
New information reveals that Chris Hipkins not only breached Charlotte Bellis’ privacy by releasing her personal details, but also ignored Ministry of Foreign Affairs instruction that those details were ‘not for public comment’, National’s Covid-19 spokesperson Chris Bishop says... More>>

Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>

