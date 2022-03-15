Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Foreign Minister Announces Further Humanitarian Support For Ukraine

Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 11:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nanaia Mahuta

Minister of Foreign Affairs
Minita Take Aorere

New Zealand is providing more humanitarian aid to support people in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine. New Zealand will be providing an additional $4 million in funding to support Ukrainian communities,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“Russia is causing a massive humanitarian crisis, with over 2.8 million people fleeing from the invasion in Ukraine to neighbouring countries. Reports also show over 1.8 million internally displaced within Ukraine following Russia’s attacks on humanitarian corridors and the targeting of innocent people, hospitals, schools, homes and civilian infrastructure.

“This funding is in addition to the initial $2 million we have already provided and will help those immediately on the ground while we continue to look at options for further support,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Aotearoa New Zealand is providing $2 million to the United Nations’ Ukraine Humanitarian Fund. The fund works with a range of UN agencies and NGOs to meet the most urgent unmet humanitarian needs through the provision of healthcare, food aid, clean water, shelter and other humanitarian assistance for millions of people inside Ukraine.

New Zealand is also providing $2 million to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to help fund the protection and assistance it is providing to the millions of Ukrainians fleeing to neighbouring countries.

“We are appalled at the egregious human rights abuses occurring in Ukraine, particularly Russia’s attacks on humanitarian corridors, and the targeting of civilians,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“We call on Russia to urgently ensure safe passage for civilians away from the conflict and to take all possible steps to protect civilians in line with international humanitarian law. Russian forces must halt attacks against civilians and civilian objects, and cease their indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks.

“Russia must also ensure the safety and security of neutral and impartial humanitarian organisations, and facilitate their access to communities in urgent need of humanitarian assistance,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Alongside other diplomatic measures, New Zealand has responded to Russia’s hostility by instituting travel bans, export controls, passing the Russia Sanctions Act 2022, and providing an initial $2 million in aid funding to support crucial humanitarian work.

The Government today also announced the 2022 Special Ukraine Policy which provides new temporary visas for offshore family members of Ukrainian citizens and residents in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s “Cost Of Living Crisis” Gambit


Clearly, no-one should underestimate the political pulling power of a suit offering tax cuts. Last week’s rise of Christopher Luxon and the National Party in the polls is consistent, at least. John Key, Luxon’s mentor, also rode into office on the promise of tax cuts that also turned out to significantly benefit the rich – and we all paid for them afterwards with nine years of rising social deficits, crumbling infrastructure, polluted waterways and a rundown health system that left us totally unprepared for the pandemic. The good old days. Can Christopher Luxon bring them back again?..
More>>



 
 

Government: Cuts 25c A Litre Off Fuel Excise In Cost Of Living Relief Package
The Government will cut 25 cents a litre off fuel for three months as part of a cost of living package aimed at giving Kiwi families immediate relief through the current global energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plans To Transform Recycling
The Government is taking steps to improve recycling at home, and on the go, and is inviting New Zealanders to have their say. “Every year New Zealand generates more than 17 million tonnes of waste and sends almost 13 million tonnes of that to landfill,” Environment Minister David Parker said... More>>

Government: New Zealand Passes Historic Russia Sanctions Act
Parliament has unanimously passed historic sanctions legislation in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. “New Zealand unequivocally condemns the Putin regime... More>>

Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 